Today's Top Stories
1
Fourth of July Sales to Shop This Weekend
2
Battle for the Waves
3
Dreamy Summer Makeup Looks to Screenshot
4
Meghan Markle's Date-Night Jeans Are on Sale
5
Feminism Fails Women of Color

Katie Holmes Shared Personal Pictures from Her Mom's Garden on Instagram

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • On Sunday afternoon, actress Katie Holmes shared a rare look into her personal life with two new Instagram posts featuring flowers in her mom's garden.
    • The first photo appears to be of a hot pink and purple orchid, while the second is of a bright pink zinnia. Katie revealed that the flowers were from her mom's garden in the first post's caption.
      • While Katie doesn't often share very personal pictures on her Instagram grid, the photos feel very at home in her feed, in which she regularly shares pictures of flowers and nature.

        Katie Holmes just shared a rare look into her personal life in form of new pictures from her mom's garden.

        While Katie isn't usually one to use Instagram to share personal pictures from her life, she is one to use Instagram to share gorgeous snapshots of nature, so the new photos fit right in with her Insta-aesthetic.

        Both pictures, shared in separate uploads, feature brilliant, incredibly saturated photos of pink flowers. The first, of what appears to be a group of hot pink and purple orchids, explains the special location of the flowers. "Mom’s garden #grateful #blessed 💕," Katie explained in the caption.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        Mom’s garden #grateful #blessed 💕

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        The second photo features a bright pink zinnia surrounded by spring green leaves captioned, "💕💕🌻🙏."

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        💕💕🌻🙏

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        Now, if we can just get a photo of Katie and her daughter, Suri Cruise, hanging out in this beautiful secret garden, the weekend will truly b e complete.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Katie Holmes Shared a Rare Pic of Suri Cruise
        Katie Holmes Is Struggling With Adulthood, Too
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Bright Red Hair
        Markle Embarrassed Harry at Eugenie's Wedding
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Removing Her Implants
        Meghan Is Struggling to Cope With Life Back in LA
        Kanye West Says He's Running for President in 2020
        Will & Kate Don't Let Their Kids Go to Bed Angry
        How Celebs Are Celebrating Fourth of July 2020
        How Harry and Meghan Are Celebrating 4th of July
        The Beckhams Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary
        Kacey Musgraves Splits from Husband, Ruston Kelly