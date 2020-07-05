Katie Holmes Shared Personal Pictures from Her Mom's Garden on Instagram

- On Sunday afternoon, actress Katie Holmes shared a rare look into her personal life with two new Instagram posts featuring flowers in her mom's garden.
- The first photo appears to be of a hot pink and purple orchid, while the second is of a bright pink zinnia. Katie revealed that the flowers were from her mom's garden in the first post's caption.
- While Katie doesn't often share very personal pictures on her Instagram grid, the photos feel very at home in her feed, in which she regularly shares pictures of flowers and nature.
Katie Holmes just shared a rare look into her personal life in form of new pictures from her mom's garden.
While Katie isn't usually one to use Instagram to share personal pictures from her life, she is one to use Instagram to share gorgeous snapshots of nature, so the new photos fit right in with her Insta-aesthetic.
Both pictures, shared in separate uploads, feature brilliant, incredibly saturated photos of pink flowers. The first, of what appears to be a group of hot pink and purple orchids, explains the special location of the flowers. "Mom’s garden #grateful #blessed 💕," Katie explained in the caption.
The second photo features a bright pink zinnia surrounded by spring green leaves captioned, "💕💕🌻🙏."
Now, if we can just get a photo of Katie and her daughter, Suri Cruise, hanging out in this beautiful secret garden, the weekend will truly b e complete.
