Kelly Clarkson Adorably Hosted the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to an Empty Arena

On Wednesday night, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were broadcast live from Los Angeles, but, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show didn't have a traditional live audience at the venue.

Kelly Clarkson hosted the annual event for the third year in a row and managed to keep her energy up throughout the show, in spite of the lack of a live audience.

People on Twitter couldn't stop talking about Clarkson's enthusiasm and, well, her sheer volume, throughout the show.

Hosting a live show is never an easy job, but hosting a live show in an empty venue? That's a whole other level of difficult. Kelly Clarkson nailed it at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards though, keeping her personal energy level at approximately 11 trillion throughout the entire show. Although Clarkson was joined by the show's presenters and many of the winners and performers for the night, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Billboard Music Awards, there was no live audience at the venue.

Clarkson, who has hosted the annual music awards show for three consecutive years, opened the show with a rendition of Whitney Houston's classic "Higher Love," and didn't let her enthusiasm level dip at all throughout the rest of the show. People on Twitter commented throughout the night about Clarkson's energy, enthusiasm, and volume (she was just as vocally loud as she would have been in front of a screaming, live audience). As Clarkson put it herself early in the show, she was her own Hype Girl.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter users to Kelly Clarkson enthusiastically hosting the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in an empty venue:

The only thing better then @garthbrooks Billboard performance is @kellyclarkson’s reaction So many feels!! pic.twitter.com/rP6pNnZYSQ — Chrissy (@CamoGirlCET) October 15, 2020

Kelly Clarkson using a control remote for applause or laughter at the #BBMAs reminds me of 'iCarly' 😅 pic.twitter.com/B7RuLznN0N — Cultura Colectiva+ (@ccplus) October 15, 2020

kelly clarkson rlly screaming her lungs out every time someone wins something or we come back from a commercial break — ☀︎ michelle (limit) (@LUVLYTAEHYNG) October 15, 2020

kelly clarkson is trying her goddamn best here and i salute her — miss p (@fictionalmissp) October 15, 2020

Kelly Clarksons level of excitement for Garth Brooks is my level of excitement for Kelly Clarkson 🤩 #BBMAs — Brittany Vitez (@BrittanyVitez) October 15, 2020

Honestly Kelly Clarkson could have hosted from the comfort of her home with snacks and a onesie on #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/ThJYKNs9B1 — Farajacka (@farajacka) October 15, 2020

Kelly Clarkson having her own fun on her own 🤣🤣🤣#BillboardTNT BTS @BTS_twt #BTSxBBMAs — ᴮᴱGrang⁷ᴺᵒ¹ 🐞 (@grazietae) October 15, 2020

I wanna be BFF's with Kelly Clarkson. — Shanna (@Alisharay83) October 15, 2020

tbh if it wasn’t kelly clarkson it would’ve been even more awkward — riri¹ᴰ👻💍 (@thinkofmelonely) October 15, 2020

props to Kelly Clarkson and the performers for keeping the energy up in this empty venue #BBMAs can’t wait for #BTSxBBMAs though @BTS_twt — flexing⁷ (@naneopji) October 15, 2020

the way kelly clarkson trying the hardest to make loud noise so that this award show is not gonna be boring as heck is very admiring and funny at the same time — Hien 💜 no.1 billboard hot 100 - semi-hiatus (@aoitetsu77) October 15, 2020

everytime i almost doze off i jump awake again bc of kelly clarkson screaming lmfao — hannah⁷ (@namkooful) October 15, 2020

@kellyclarkson you are a rockstar. I don’t know how you do what you do! That’s all I got to say about that...@BBMAs — dotti spina (@ds0227) October 15, 2020

Kelly Clarkson is like that aunt that gets overly excited about everything that crosses her way — 🗝️ (@captainvirtue) October 15, 2020

Can I have Kelly Clarkson's energy and enthusiasm in the mornings because I need it. #BBMAs — Samantha (@iAmSam_2023) October 15, 2020

I could literally listen to Kelly Clarkson all day. I love the sound of her voice — FΛƬIMΛ⁷ 🐯 BE 11/20 ♡ (@evalization) October 15, 2020

Kelly Clarkson is so sincere in her excitement. Her enthusiasm is so charming. — ᴮᴱRedlippy & #1 Hot 100 BB artist BTS ⟭⟬ (@redlippyandwoo1) October 15, 2020

