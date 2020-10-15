Kelly Clarkson Adorably Hosted the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to an Empty Arena

- On Wednesday night, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were broadcast live from Los Angeles, but, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show didn't have a traditional live audience at the venue.
- Kelly Clarkson hosted the annual event for the third year in a row and managed to keep her energy up throughout the show, in spite of the lack of a live audience.
- People on Twitter couldn't stop talking about Clarkson's enthusiasm and, well, her sheer volume, throughout the show.
Hosting a live show is never an easy job, but hosting a live show in an empty venue? That's a whole other level of difficult. Kelly Clarkson nailed it at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards though, keeping her personal energy level at approximately 11 trillion throughout the entire show. Although Clarkson was joined by the show's presenters and many of the winners and performers for the night, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Billboard Music Awards, there was no live audience at the venue.
Clarkson, who has hosted the annual music awards show for three consecutive years, opened the show with a rendition of Whitney Houston's classic "Higher Love," and didn't let her enthusiasm level dip at all throughout the rest of the show. People on Twitter commented throughout the night about Clarkson's energy, enthusiasm, and volume (she was just as vocally loud as she would have been in front of a screaming, live audience). As Clarkson put it herself early in the show, she was her own Hype Girl.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter users to Kelly Clarkson enthusiastically hosting the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in an empty venue:
