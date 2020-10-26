Lizzo debuted a new hairstyle in an Instagram video Sunday: bright red curly hair, with curly bangs to complete the look.

"Y’all can’t handle red Lizzo," she captioned the gorgeous clip.

Lizzo wore a custom lingerie set from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line in the video, with "Savage X Lizzo" embossed around the waist.

Lizzo credited her new look to celebrity hair stylist Shelby Swain, and shared a clip on her Instagram Story of Swain dyeing the wig to create that stunning, multidimensional red.

In an earlier Instagram post urging her followers to utilize their vote, Lizzo reflected on her 2016 performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which took place the day after the election of Donald Trump. "2016 I was on a red eye to New York City. I fell asleep prepared to celebrate the first female president on national television, I woke up to see Donald trumps face on the backs of all the seats on my plane," she wrote.

"Stunned into silence I wanted to change my performance— sing anything else but good as hell. But with minutes to spare I decided that we were going to move forward and make the best of what we got," Lizzo continued. I quickly arranged this version of ‘Lift Every Voice’ and said the only person who can make this country great is you. The people."

"I am posting this for any undecided voters. Any person who feels unimportant or unseen," she concluded. "Remember that feeling of hopelessness from last time? Let’s do everything we can to ensure that this time our voice is heard. Have you voted yet?"







