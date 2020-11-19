Demi Lovato dramatically transformed her hair, she revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

Lovato debuted a golden blonde pixie cut with the back and sides buzzed extra short.

"I did a thing..." she wrote on Instagram.

Demi Lovato just underwent a major hair transformation, and I am very much into it! On Instagram Wednesday, she revealed her new look: a golden blonde pixie cut with the back and sides left dark and buzzed extra short. Again: very much into this look!

Lovato teased her bold new look on Instagram, first sharing a shot of the back of her head which revealed just how much of her hair she buzzed off. "I did a thing..." she captioned the post, to the delight of her celebrity friends: Ashley Graham commented a series of heart-eye emojis, while Ruby Rose wrote, "Yes you did!!!!"

Then, Lovato indulged the detail-oriented/extremely nosy among us, sharing a stunning photoshoot that offered a closer look at her brand new haircut. Lovato's hairstylist, Amber Maynard Bolt, left her hair long on top and swept it to the right, while the buzzcut extends from the sides of her head to the back. Her new color: a multi-tonal golden blonde, with her roots left dark to blend seamlessly into the buzzed undercut. Again, Lovato's famous friends loved the look: Kerry Washington commented, "Gorge," Gabrielle Union wrote, "So good!" and Lucy Hale commented, "Ohhhhh my God."

Before the transformation, Lovato wore her hair just past her shoulders, in a dark brown/black shade. Her new pixie cut is especially startling—in the best possible way—given the extra long styles she wore while hosting the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, using wigs and extensions to dramatic effect. After walking the red carpet with waist-length, deep brown lengths, as People reports, she revealed a major switch-up when stepping onstage, debuting super glossy, platinum blonde waves.

What a stellar week it's been for Demi Lovato's hair!

