Chrissy Teigen's Red Lip Is the Holiday Season Beauty Inspo You Need

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california june 26 chrissy teigen attends the premiere of nbcs bring the funny at rockwell table stage on june 26, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by david livingstongetty images
David LivingstonGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen shared a stunning makeup look on social media Monday that's ideal for the holiday season.
  • Teigen's look: glowing skin, a soft, shimmery eye, and a rich, warm red lip.
  • She revealed the exact lipstick she used: Tom Ford's Lip Color Matte in the shade Flame.

    Admittedly, your social calendar might be looking a little emptier this holiday season, but who's to say you can't do a full face of makeup just to hop on Zoom with your parents if you so desire? The festive season is pretty much synonymous with the red lip—and Chrissy Teigen gave a masterclass in the look with her latest social media selfie.

    Posting on Twitter Monday, Teigen shared a close-up of her latest look: glowing skin, defined brows, a soft, shimmery eye, and a rich, warm red lip to set it off. As she demonstrated, you needn't feel tied to a cool red if it's not your preferred undertone. "fire lip, we missed you!" Teigen tweeted. "I’m not good with holiday reds, need more orangey red! (please don’t yell at me for this vanity post honestly I’m v sensitive right now)."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Luckily for those coveting that perfect fiery red, Teigen shared the exact lip product she used: Tom Ford's Lip Color Matte in the shade Flame (appropriate!) Shop it here (and thank Chrissy later.)

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Teigen also experimented with a more...avant-garde makeup vision, courtesy of daughter Luna (with a little help from makeup artist Nova Kaplan). In a photo shared on Instagram Monday, she and husband John Legend posed in silver face paint, Teigen's look enhanced with a metric ton of carefully applied crystals. Chrissy and John, when red carpets are a thing again, I'd love to see you in this look!

