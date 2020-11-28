Jennifer Lopez's New Song "In the Morning" Is Sexy AF

On Friday, a few days after teasing the very sexy cover art for her newest song, "In the Morning," Jennifer Lopez debuted the sultry track.

The song is sexy AF—which was a given, considering the cover art, which featured J.Lo leaning slightly forward, fully naked, and showing off her toned body.

The lyrics are as sexy as you would expect. In the chorus, Lopez, belts out, "If you love me / Say it in the morning / Not just in the evening / Only when you want my body / Want my body."

Jennifer Lopez just dropped a new song, "In the Morning," and it might just be one of the sexiest songs of all time—which is not surprising, since it is J.Lo we're talking about.

J.Lo released the track on Friday, a few days after she teased it by sharing the single's fully naked cover art. When you have Jennifer Lopez, baring all and flexing her impressive, toned figure, you know the accompanying song has to be sexy. If it weren't, that would just be false advertising.

The chorus of the song sets up its sexy premise perfectly. In it, J.Lo sings, "If you love me / Say it in the morning / Not just in the evening / Only when you want my body / Want my body."

And then, somehow, the lyrics only get sexier from there. Sample so-sexy-they'll-make-you-sweat phrases from the track include:

"Your sweet little white lies / Leave a bad taste in my mouth / Your taste in my mouth (Come on)"

And this thirst trap:

"Hands cover my neck (Uh) / Hold tight 'cause you're obsessed / Come get it in when you're out / Get it in when you're out / Go down in the dim light / You love it 'cause it's so tight"

Listen to the full song below:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io