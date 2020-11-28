Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez's New Song "In the Morning" Is Sexy AF

By Kayleigh Roberts
new york, ny may 04 jennifer lopez attends the china through the looking glass costume institute benefit gala at the metropolitan museum of art on may 4, 2015 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourisgetty images
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
  • On Friday, a few days after teasing the very sexy cover art for her newest song, "In the Morning," Jennifer Lopez debuted the sultry track.
    • The song is sexy AF—which was a given, considering the cover art, which featured J.Lo leaning slightly forward, fully naked, and showing off her toned body.
      • The lyrics are as sexy as you would expect. In the chorus, Lopez, belts out, "If you love me / Say it in the morning / Not just in the evening / Only when you want my body / Want my body."

        Jennifer Lopez just dropped a new song, "In the Morning," and it might just be one of the sexiest songs of all time—which is not surprising, since it is J.Lo we're talking about.

        J.Lo released the track on Friday, a few days after she teased it by sharing the single's fully naked cover art. When you have Jennifer Lopez, baring all and flexing her impressive, toned figure, you know the accompanying song has to be sexy. If it weren't, that would just be false advertising.

        The chorus of the song sets up its sexy premise perfectly. In it, J.Lo sings, "If you love me / Say it in the morning / Not just in the evening / Only when you want my body / Want my body."

        And then, somehow, the lyrics only get sexier from there. Sample so-sexy-they'll-make-you-sweat phrases from the track include:

        "Your sweet little white lies / Leave a bad taste in my mouth / Your taste in my mouth (Come on)"

        And this thirst trap:

        "Hands cover my neck (Uh) / Hold tight 'cause you're obsessed / Come get it in when you're out / Get it in when you're out / Go down in the dim light / You love it 'cause it's so tight"

        Listen to the full song below:

        This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
