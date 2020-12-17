Today's Top Stories
Tracee Ellis Ross Stunned in a Glittering Valentino Gown

By Emily Dixon

    Anybody can wear a gown, but Tracee Ellis Ross can wear a gown, as she demonstrated in a series of photos from a dress fitting with stylist Karla Welch. Ross embodied goddesshood in three very different gowns: a feathered turquoise number, a skintight black maxi, and a sequinned gold work of art too heavenly for words.

    Ross wore a face mask throughout the fitting, which she shared on Instagram with the caption, "Fitting dreams deferred." The first gown, by Alexandre Vauthier, featured a plunging neckline with dramatic, feather-trimmed sleeves and a feather-trimmed hem. The second dress was a Marc Jacobs design, with a classic, minimal silhouette and subtle sequin detail. But the third took it to a whole new level: Ross was a vision in shimmering Valentino, with a high neck and cascades of golden sequins.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Ross and Welch have collaborated on a coffee table book's worth of iconic outfits, and Ross opened up about their creative process in an interview with Vogue last year. "I’m partnered with a joyous stylist, Karla Welch," she said. "When I have an event coming up, I’ll send her inspiration pictures or we’ll come up with a theme, but mostly I just wear what makes my heart sing. Clothing for me started out as armour and now it’s truly a form of creative expression."

    Welch, meanwhile, spoke to Vanity Fair about her A-list clients' different styles, describing Ross as "super-duper fashion." She told the magazine, "I keep working until I love a look," adding, "I won’t let someone wear something I don’t love."

