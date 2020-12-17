Tracee Ellis Ross stunned in a gold Valentino gown on Instagram.

She shared three photos from a fitting with stylist Karla Welch, wearing Alexandre Vauthier and Marc Jacobs alongside the Valentino dress.

"Fitting dreams deferred," Ross captioned the post.

Anybody can wear a gown, but Tracee Ellis Ross can wear a gown, as she demonstrated in a series of photos from a dress fitting with stylist Karla Welch. Ross embodied goddesshood in three very different gowns: a feathered turquoise number, a skintight black maxi, and a sequinned gold work of art too heavenly for words.

Ross wore a face mask throughout the fitting, which she shared on Instagram with the caption, "Fitting dreams deferred." The first gown, by Alexandre Vauthier, featured a plunging neckline with dramatic, feather-trimmed sleeves and a feather-trimmed hem. The second dress was a Marc Jacobs design, with a classic, minimal silhouette and subtle sequin detail. But the third took it to a whole new level: Ross was a vision in shimmering Valentino, with a high neck and cascades of golden sequins.

Ross and Welch have collaborated on a coffee table book's worth of iconic outfits, and Ross opened up about their creative process in an interview with Vogue last year. "I’m partnered with a joyous stylist, Karla Welch," she said. "When I have an event coming up, I’ll send her inspiration pictures or we’ll come up with a theme, but mostly I just wear what makes my heart sing. Clothing for me started out as armour and now it’s truly a form of creative expression."

Welch, meanwhile, spoke to Vanity Fair about her A-list clients' different styles, describing Ross as "super-duper fashion." She told the magazine, "I keep working until I love a look," adding, "I won’t let someone wear something I don’t love."





