Katie Holmes Reportedly Invited Emilio Vitolo Jr. to Her Christmas Celebration with Suri Cruise

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • Katie reportedly invited her boyfriend to spend Christmas with her and her 14-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.
      • "She is in love, and ready to form a brand new little family," the source said. "Let’s put it like this, if Suri didn’t approve, he would be gone."

        Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, Jr., reportedly took a very important step in their relationship this Christmas. A source close to the actress says she invited Emilio to spend Christmas with her and her 14-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

        "It will be a small family Christmas between Katie, Emilio and Suri. Katie’s first priority will always be her daughter — everyone in her life respects that, and Emilio is no exception," a source told OK! magazine. "After her marriage to Tom [Cruise], Katie has tried to keep her private life private. The fact she is being so open with Emilio tells you everything. She is in love, and ready to form a brand new little family. Let’s put it like this, if Suri didn’t approve, he would be gone."

        Before Christmas, Katie was reportedly spotted doing some last-minute Christmas shopping in New York City at Blick Art Supplies and at a more "adult" store, Bogliolo, where the OK! report suggested she might have been picking up a gift for her man. The point is: Katie and Emilio are clearly getting serious. Emilio confirmed their relationship (and the fact that he loves Katie) in a recent Instagram tribute for her birthday.

        "Katie is in love. He is a total gentleman that takes her for dinner and then walks her back home to her apartment. She is surprisingly old fashioned when it comes to love," a friend of Katie's added. "We haven’t seen Katie this happy. in a very long time."

        Sounds like Katie, Emilio, and Suri probably had a great Christmas together.

