Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were "On the Rocks" for Almost 3 Months Before Their Split, a Source Says

Earlier this week, fans were shocked by news that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had split after fours years together, two of which they were engaged for.

According to People, a source close to the couple says they've been having issues for almost three months. "They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," the source said. "They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew."

Another source told the publication that the couple started to struggle during lockdown. "They started having problems during the lockdown," the source said. "They did therapy together. They really worked on their relationship."

Lopez and Rodriguez had already delayed their wedding plans before news of the split broke, and according to another People source, quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic only exacerbated the couple's issues.

"They started having problems during the lockdown," the second source told People. "They did therapy together. They really worked on their relationship."

Earlier this week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez and Rodriguez had"decided their relationship has run its course."

"Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn't right," the source explained. "Recently Alex’s character has been called into question and that didn’t sit right with Jennifer. The couple will always have respect for each other."

This weekend, in a statement to TMZ, the couple denied reports that their relationship was actually over for good. "All the reports are inaccurate," Lopez and Rodriguez said in their statement. " We are working through some things."

