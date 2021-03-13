Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were "On the Rocks" for Almost 3 Months Before Their Split, a Source Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
los angeles, california january 19 l r jennifer lopez and alex rodriguez attend the 26th annual screen actors guild awards at the shrine auditorium on january 19, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
    • According to People, a source close to the couple says they've been having issues for almost three months. "They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," the source said. "They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew."
      • Another source told the publication that the couple started to struggle during lockdown. "They started having problems during the lockdown," the source said. "They did therapy together. They really worked on their relationship."

        Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez fans were shocked this week when news broke that the couple had split.

        The news felt like it came out of the blue to fans of the couple, who have been together for four years and engaged for two, but a source close to the couple told People the split has actually been a long time coming. At least three months coming, to be exact.

        "They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," the source said. "They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew."

        Lopez and Rodriguez had already delayed their wedding plans before news of the split broke, and according to another People source, quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic only exacerbated the couple's issues.

        "They started having problems during the lockdown," the second source told People. "They did therapy together. They really worked on their relationship."

        Earlier this week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez and Rodriguez had"decided their relationship has run its course."

        "Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn't right," the source explained. "Recently Alex’s character has been called into question and that didn’t sit right with Jennifer. The couple will always have respect for each other."

        This weekend, in a statement to TMZ, the couple denied reports that their relationship was actually over for good. "All the reports are inaccurate," Lopez and Rodriguez said in their statement. " We are working through some things."

