Joe Jonas Had the Cutest Reaction to Sophie Turner's Gorgeous Selfies

By Emily Dixon

    Looking for a bit of cute celebrity couple interaction of a Wednesday morning? Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have got you covered! On Tuesday, Turner shared a gorgeous series of selfies on Instagram: one, an outfit shot in an outdoor mirror; the second, a close-up selfie; and the third, a snap of her legs in the sun (extra covetable Louis Vuitton sandals on her feet). Her outfit is summer encapsulated: a green knit shirt with co-ordinating shorts, an open, leaf print button-down on top, and black sunglasses perched on her head. That bleach blonde braid and flawless eyeliner cannot go unremarked upon, either!

    The photos caught the attention of husband Joe Jonas, who referenced an iconic Lady Gaga interview in his comment. "Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular," he wrote, with a couple of heart eyes emojis for good measure. The post! The outfit! The comment! Everything about this is excellent!

    If you're looking to replicate Turner's outfit, by the way, stylist Sydney Lopez generously shared the details on her Instagram Story. The green knit shirt and shorts co-ord is the work of California knitwear brand Calle Del Mar—but alas, the combo isn't available for purchase just yet. "@sophiet in our melon set!! coming soon..." the brand wrote on Instagram. Still, you can get your hands on a very similar shirt in either baby pink or copper, both of which I've got my eye on:

    Net-a-Porter
    + NET SUSTAIN ribbed-knit shirt
    Calle Del Mar
    $350.00
    SHOP NOW
    Net-a-Porter
    + NET SUSTAIN ribbed-knit shirt
    Calle Del Mar
    $350.00
    SHOP NOW

    As for that black, green, and blue leaf print shirt, I've got better news for you: It's by Louisa Ballou, and it's still in stock at SSENSE. The brand shared Turner's post to their Instagram Story, writing, "Queen of the North in The Weekend Shirt." It's shoppable below, and again, it's firmly on my wishlist:

    ssense.com
    SSENSE Exclusive Blue & Yellow Leaf Shirt
    Louisa Ballou
    $250.00
    SHOP NOW
