Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Oscars
2
I Have 'Triblings'—3 Babies Born 7 Weeks Apart
3
The Hope and Heartbreak of Derek Chauvin's Verdict
4
The Unbearable Whiteness of Ballet
5
Twitter Is Not Happy With How the Oscars Ended

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Just Won a Grammy For His Work on 'Folklore'

By Emily Dixon

    Last year, Taylor Swift confirmed that the mysterious "William Bowery," credited as a co-writer on her albums folklore and evermore, was in fact her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Swift subsequently won album of the year for folklore at last month's Grammy Awards, becoming the first woman to win the award three times—and Alwyn is now officially listed as a Grammy winner too, as People reports.

    Alwyn, who co-wrote "exile" and "betty" on folklore (as well as "champagne problems," "coney island," and title track "evermore" on the album's follow-up), was recently added to the Grammy Awards website as a winner, as spotted by the eternally watchful Swifties. Producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff also share the accolade, People notes.

    Swift thanked Alwyn while accepting the award for folklore at last month's ceremony, saying, "Joe is the first person who I play every new song I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Last November, she explained how their creative partnership came about during an interview with Apple Music. "Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music," she said. "I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes. And he's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs or whatever."

    Related Stories
    Taylor Thanked Joe During Her Grammys Speech
    Taylor Sent the Sweetest Gift to a Frontline Nurse
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Zayn Gets Handsy With Gigi on Her 26th Bday
    Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Is Going on Display
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    J.Lo and A-Rod Were Spotted Having Dinner Together
    Diana Blushed When She Danced With Neil Diamond
    Glenn Close Dances to "Da Butt" at the Oscars
    Yuh-jung Youn Isn't Afraid to Call Out Brad Pitt
    Halle Berry Debuted a New Haircut
    Alan S. Kim Channeled David Rose at the Oscars
    How Daniel Kaluuya's Mom Reacted to His Speech
    Margot Robbie Debuted Bangs at the Oscars