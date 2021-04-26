Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn is officially a Grammy winner after co-writing two songs on Swift's album folklore.

folklore won album of the year at last month's Grammy Awards, making Swift the first female artist to win the accolade three times.

Alwyn has now been added to the Grammy website as a winner.

Last year, Taylor Swift confirmed that the mysterious "William Bowery," credited as a co-writer on her albums folklore and evermore, was in fact her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Swift subsequently won album of the year for folklore at last month's Grammy Awards, becoming the first woman to win the award three times—and Alwyn is now officially listed as a Grammy winner too, as People reports.

Alwyn, who co-wrote "exile" and "betty" on folklore (as well as "champagne problems," "coney island," and title track "evermore" on the album's follow-up), was recently added to the Grammy Awards website as a winner, as spotted by the eternally watchful Swifties. Producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff also share the accolade, People notes.

Swift thanked Alwyn while accepting the award for folklore at last month's ceremony, saying, "Joe is the first person who I play every new song I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

Last November, she explained how their creative partnership came about during an interview with Apple Music. "Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music," she said. "I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes. And he's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs or whatever."



