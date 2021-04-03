Today's Top Stories
Prince William's Feud With Harry Is the "Hardest" Thing He's Faced Since Losing Princess Diana, Expert Says

    • Harry confirmed during his recent sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that the relationship remains distant, but that he still loves his brother "to bits. "We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths," Harry explained. "The relationship is 'space' at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully."
      • Although William hasn't spoken out about his relationship with Harry as much publicly as Harry has, royal journalist and author Duncan Larcombe described the feud as "the hardest" thing Will has gone through "since his mother died."

        Prince William's feud with his brother, Prince Harry, has reportedly been very hard on the royal. So hard, in fact, that at least one royal expert says it's the toughest thing he's had to deal with since the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

        According to the Daily Mail, royal journalist and author Duncan Larcombe, who wrote Prince Harry: The Inside Story, says the situation with Harry has become more and more painful for William the longer their tensions have continued.

        "There’s no doubt this is one of the hardest things that William has gone through, the hardest since his mother died," Larcombe told OK! magazine (per the Daily Mail). "He feels he has lost his brother and his best friend."

        During his and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March, Harry confirmed that his relationship with William has remained at least a bit distant since the royal exit, but stressed that his love for his brother remains as strong as ever.

        "As I said before, I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths," he said when asked about his relationship with William. "The relationship is 'space' at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully."

