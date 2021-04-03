Prince William's Feud With Harry Is the "Hardest" Thing He's Faced Since Losing Princess Diana, Expert Says

It's no secret to royal fans that Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has been strained in recent years.

Harry confirmed during his recent sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that the relationship remains distant, but that he still loves his brother "to bits. "We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths," Harry explained. "The relationship is 'space' at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully."

Although William hasn't spoken out about his relationship with Harry as much publicly as Harry has, royal journalist and author Duncan Larcombe described the feud as "the hardest" thing Will has gone through "since his mother died."

According to the Daily Mail, royal journalist and author Duncan Larcombe, who wrote , says the situation with Harry has become more and more painful for William the longer their tensions have continued.

"There’s no doubt this is one of the hardest things that William has gone through, the hardest since his mother died," Larcombe told OK! magazine (per the Daily Mail). "He feels he has lost his brother and his best friend."

"As I said before, I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths," he said when asked about his relationship with William. "The relationship is 'space' at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully."

