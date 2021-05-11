Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have "Unreal" Chemistry After Their Reunion

By Emily Dixon

    The internet is currently alight with the news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a trip to Montana together last week, shortly after they were spotted together outside Lopez's home in Los Angeles. "[Lopez] had a great time with Ben," an insider told People. "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

    According to a source close to Lopez, the former fiancés enjoy a "natural" chemistry together, remaining friends after their 2004 breakup. "They have been in touch here and there throughout the years," the source told E! News, explaining that the pair got back in contact after Lopez finished shooting upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

    "Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month," the source added. "It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."

    jennifer lopez and ben affleck during gigli california premiere at mann national in westwood, california, united states photo by chris polkfilmmagic
    Christopher PolkGetty Images

    Previous sources have suggested that Lopez, who recently split up with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, is just good friends with Affleck. "They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years," an insider told People last month.

    More recently, sources have hinted towards a romantic rekindling. Commenting on their Montana trip, a source told People, "[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

    Is Bennifer back on? Is Bennifer just a really good friendship? The internet wants to know, Jennifer and Ben!

