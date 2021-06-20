On Sunday afternoon, royal fans were treated to a sweet Father's Day outing with Prince William and his oldest children, Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 6.

The three members of the Cambridge family (Kate Middleton and Prince Louis, 3, weren't in attendance) made an appearance at the Run Sandringham half-marathon held on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

William addressed the crowd at the event before getting George and Charlotte involved in the engagement by having his kids lead a countdown to the start of the race.

All three royals opted for casual and comfortable looks at the outdoor event, with William and George matching in outfits in shades of blue and Charlotte looking particularly adorable in a pink sweatshirt over a collared shirt, paired with blue shorts and bright pink Nike sneakers (People has plenty of pictures of Will, George, and Charlotte at the event, if you want to see their looks for yourself).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a sweet Father's Day video post on Instagram that included pictures of Prince William and his three children as well as Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton's father, Michael.

"Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father’s Day," the royals wrote in the post's caption.

