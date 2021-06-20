Today's Top Stories
Prince William Spent Father's Day with Prince George & Princess Charlotte at the Run Sandringham Half-Marathon

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england december 11 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge with their children, prince louis, princess charlotte and prince george, attend a special pantomime performance at london's palladium theatre, hosted by the national lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on december 11, 2020 in london, england photo by aaron chown wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • On Sunday afternoon, royal fans were treated to a sweet Father's Day outing with Prince William and his oldest children, Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 6.
    • The three members of the Cambridge family (Kate Middleton and Prince Louis, 3, weren't in attendance) made an appearance at the Run Sandringham half-marathon held on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
      • William addressed the crowd at the event before getting George and Charlotte involved in the engagement by having his kids lead a countdown to the start of the race.

        Prince William is enjoying Father's Day fun with his two oldest kids, Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 6.

        The three Cambridges (Kate Middleton and the couple's youngest son, three-year-old Prince Louis, skipped the outing) spent Sunday at the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk where they helped kick off the Run Sandringham half-marathon. According to the Daily Mail, William addressed the crowd at the event and then passed the mic down to his kids, who led a countdown to the start of the race.

        All three royals opted for casual and comfortable looks at the outdoor event, with William and George matching in outfits in shades of blue and Charlotte looking particularly adorable in a pink sweatshirt over a collared shirt, paired with blue shorts and bright pink Nike sneakers (People has plenty of pictures of Will, George, and Charlotte at the event, if you want to see their looks for yourself).

        The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a sweet Father's Day video post on Instagram that included pictures of Prince William and his three children as well as Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton's father, Michael.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        "Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father’s Day," the royals wrote in the post's caption.

