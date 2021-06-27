Serena Williams' Daughter, Olympia, Channeled Belle in Princess Dress on a Trip to Versailles

During their family's recent trip to France, tennis legend Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took their daughter, Olympia Ohanian, to visit the Palace of Versailles.

The three-year-old dressed perfectly for the occasion in a full, yellow ballgown clearly inspired by Belle from Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

In their first post from the outing on Olympia's Instagram, Williams and Ohanian, shared a picture their daughter posing in front of the Palace of Versailles. Then, in a second post, the couple shared a picture of Olympia posing in her princess dress inside the palace, in its famous hall of mirrors.

Olympia Ohanian is giving off royal vibes.

The couple shared two photos of Olympia in her princess-worthy ensemble on her Instagram page (because, when your dad is an internet entrepreneur, your parents make sure you have your own IG account, ASAP). In the first photo from the outing, Olympia poses in her Belle dress outside the Palace of Versailles. The simple caption: "Palace visit."



The second photo, which features Olympia posing in the palace's hall of mirrors, was captioned, "Reflection."

Earlier in the week, Williams and Ohanian shared a picture from another of Olympia's outings in France, from her trip to the Muséum national d'Histoire naturelle. In that photo, captioned "OG 🐘," Olympia looks up in wonder at a fossil.

tl;dr: Olympia Ohanian knows how to do travel right.

