Serena Williams' Daughter, Olympia, Channeled Belle in Princess Dress on a Trip to Versailles

By Kayleigh Roberts
auckland, new zealand january 12 serena williams of the usa celebrates with daughter alexis olympia after winning the final match against jessica pegula of usa at asb tennis centre on january 12, 2020 in auckland, new zealand photo by hannah petersgetty images
Hannah PetersGetty Images
  • During their family's recent trip to France, tennis legend Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took their daughter, Olympia Ohanian, to visit the Palace of Versailles.
    • The three-year-old dressed perfectly for the occasion in a full, yellow ballgown clearly inspired by Belle from Disney's Beauty and the Beast.
      • In their first post from the outing on Olympia's Instagram, Williams and Ohanian, shared a picture their daughter posing in front of the Palace of Versailles. Then, in a second post, the couple shared a picture of Olympia posing in her princess dress inside the palace, in its famous hall of mirrors.

        Olympia Ohanian is giving off royal vibes.

        Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian took their three-year-old daughter to visit the Palace of Versailles in France, and Olympia definitely dressed for the occasion. Specifically, the toddler channeled one of the most iconic of all Disney princesses (Belle, from Beauty and the Beast) in a gorgeous yellow ballgown.

        The couple shared two photos of Olympia in her princess-worthy ensemble on her Instagram page (because, when your dad is an internet entrepreneur, your parents make sure you have your own IG account, ASAP). In the first photo from the outing, Olympia poses in her Belle dress outside the Palace of Versailles. The simple caption: "Palace visit."

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        The second photo, which features Olympia posing in the palace's hall of mirrors, was captioned, "Reflection."

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Earlier in the week, Williams and Ohanian shared a picture from another of Olympia's outings in France, from her trip to the Muséum national d'Histoire naturelle. In that photo, captioned "OG 🐘," Olympia looks up in wonder at a fossil.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        tl;dr: Olympia Ohanian knows how to do travel right.

