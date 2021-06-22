Ben Affleck celebrated Father's Day with his children, with ex Jennifer Garner spotted dropping youngest son Sam off at his house.

Affleck and Garner, who split in 2015, have a sweet co-parenting relationship.

Garner's reportedly a fan of Jennifer Lopez, who recently reunited with Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have long had an admirable co-parenting relationship, with the exes sharing children Violet, aged 15, Seraphina, aged 12, and 9-year-old Samuel. And on Father's Day, Affleck and his children celebrated together, as E! News reports. "Ben spent Father's Day with his mom, Chris, and his kids at his house," an insider shared. "In the afternoon, Jennifer Garner dropped off their son Sam to hang out with Ben. Sam was excited to be there and ran inside."

"Jen gave Chris Affleck a hug and kiss," the source continued. "They all seemed very cordial and happy to see each other. It looked like Ben had a nice low-key Father's Day at home with his family." Adorable!

In more very cute news? Garner and Jennifer Lopez, who recently rekindled her romantic relationship with Affleck after 17 years, are reportedly big fans of one another. "J.Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval," an insider told Us Weekly. "J.Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother."

Things are getting serious between Lopez and Affleck, with J.Lo's twins, Emme and Max, "slowly getting to know Ben," as an insider recently told People. The 13-year-olds are also "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," the source said, addressing recent reports that Lopez was considering moving to L.A. from Miami.

"Everything seems to be running smoothly," the insider added. "It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time." All of this! Lovely!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io