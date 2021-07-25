Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Recreated Their "Jenny from the Block" Music Video PDA IRL

This weekend, rekindled power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a romantic day on a boat to celebrate the singer and actress' 52nd birthday.

On Sunday, fans noticed the similarity between paparazzi pictures of Lopez and Affleck on the boat and a scene the couple filmed for Lopez's 2002 "Jenny from the Block" music video, in which Affleck draped himself over her and grabbed her butt.

Lopez shared a picture of her and Affleck kissing during their birthday boat date on Instagram for her birthday and sources close to the reunited couple recently told People that they are "madly in love" and consider each other "the loves of each other's lives."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be entering the "playfully trolling" phase of their relationship and we are *here* for it.

For context, we need to take a trip back to 2002, when Bennifer dominated the celebrity headlines and Affleck appeared in Lopez's video for her hit "Jenny from the Block." The video featured Lopez and Affleck as versions of themselves, behind hounded by the paparazzi and photographed during private moments, including a romantic conversation at a restaurant and a PDA-filled, romantic excursion on a yacht.

During the yacht PDA scenes, Affleck affectionately grabs J.Lo's famous derrière, leaning over her while she lays face down on the boat's deck in a bikini. The video shares the images from the perspective of paparazzi tailing the couple, like so:

This weekend, during their romantic yachting trip for J.Lo' 52nd birthday, actual paparazzi captured an almost-identical image of the couple, which has been making the rounds at sites like TMZ and on Instagram, if you want to see it.

The pap pics come after J.Lo shared a steamy PDA picture of her own on Instagram, of her and Affleck kissing passionately on their yachting trip.

And if you want to rewatch the "Jenny from the Block" video (which, you obviously do) and relive a little vintage Bennifer, feel free to do so as many times as needed below:

