Matt Damon Third-Wheeled Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Malibu Beach Date

As far as third wheels go, I'd say you could probably do worse than Matt Damon—an opinion Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to share (we have so much in common). This past Sunday, the couple was spotted taking a leisurely stroll on one of the less well known beaches in Malibu with Damon in tow, as reported by TMZ.

In photos obtained by the outlet, all three celebs seem to be having the time of their lives, although that's hardly a surprise considering the idyllic setting. J-Lo, in her signature high pony and hoop earrings, wore a white bathing suit with a sheer, flowy white cover-up—reviving the spirit of her European yacht fashion, even if just for one day. Affleck went casual in a t-shirt, black pants and sneakers, while Damon gave off sporty vibes in a baseball cap, t-shirt and shorts.

Since Bennifer rekindled their romance in the past few weeks, they have spent lots of time together with their respective families, so it only makes sense that they would bring Damon, one of Affleck's good friends, into the mix as well. The Stillwater actor has been asked repeatedly to weigh in on Affleck and Lopez' relationship, and recently joked, "I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship."

The trip to Malibu was Bennifer's second date of the weekend that we know of: They also went out for dinner at Olivetta in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, per TMZ. On that occasion, Lopez stepped out in a cream blouse tied at the front and matching asymmetrical skirt, accessorized with hoop earrings, an off-white studded handbag, and blush pink sandals. Let's just hope she keeps these looks coming.

The actress and singer locked arms with her boyfriend, who wore a white shirt and beige suit jacket.

