Freshly returned from the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles finally gets to relax for a bit. The gymnast shared some adorable pictures of herself rocking a tie-dye bikini on Instagram with the simple caption, "sweet like candy." In the first photo, Biles is sticking her tongue out at the camera, while in the second she is "all smilessss," as fellow athlete Demi Bagby commented. The swimsuit is mainly pink, with yellow, orange and blue tie-dye effects.

Biles, true to her caption, shared sweet pictures of her super emotional reunion with her parents in Houston last week.

She has also posted a couple of photos of herself attending her boyfriend Jonathan Owens' football practice since returning from Japan. In the latest one, the couple is pictured kissing, with Biles wearing an "Owens" t-shirt. So cute.

Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020, when they met on the dating app Raya. Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, is super supportive of Biles and regularly shares how much she means to him with the world. In a July 29 Instagram post, Owens wrote, "Imma ride with you through whatever baby Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby."

Simone Biles withdrew from the gymnastics team final in Tokyo, but came home with a silver and a bronze medal for Team USA. A true inspiration.

