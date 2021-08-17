Today's Top Stories
Joe Jonas' 32nd Birthday Celebrations Looked Like So Much Fun

They involved cocktails, a "cup" cake, and not a lot of clothes.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, ca january 26 joe jonas and sophie turner attend the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, ca photo by david crottypatrick mcmullan via getty images
David CrottyGetty Images

Joe Jonas turned 32 on Aug. 15, and his wife Sophie Turner helped him celebrate in style. The next day, Jonas took to Instagram to share how touched he was by everyone who took part in his celebrations, writing, "Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday #32"

In the post, he treated fans to an incredible series of photos, demonstrating that he had a pretty good time on his birthday. The first shows him striking a pose while sitting at a piano, but it gets a bit wilder from there.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The second photo, which is kind of blurry, shows Sophie Turner holding up a cocktail to cheers her husband. Then comes the birthday cake, which looks like a giant mug, and seems to be a wordplay on the word "cupcake"—get it, because it's a cake, but it looks like a cup? Yeah.

joe jonas birthday cake
Joe JonasInstagram

Then Turner's bare legs make an appearance, as she lies in bed in a beautiful bedroom (a hotel room?). Next up is a big, golf-themed noticeboard that says, "happy birthday Joe!" followed by a a Nintendo 64 console with a 007 game in it.

I personally very much enjoyed the mirror selfie of the happy couple sat at a bar, as well as the very pose-y photo of Jonas drinking from a can on a cushy couch, but the last pic is the truly juicy stuff: It's another mirror selfie, this time taken by Turner. In it, a naked Jonas is brushing his teeth, while Turner herself hides anything NSFW. Ooh la la.

joe jonas and sophie turner
Joe JonasInstagram
