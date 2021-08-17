Joe Jonas' 32nd Birthday Celebrations Looked Like So Much Fun

Joe Jonas turned 32 on Aug. 15, and his wife Sophie Turner helped him celebrate in style. The next day, Jonas took to Instagram to share how touched he was by everyone who took part in his celebrations, writing, "Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday #32"

In the post, he treated fans to an incredible series of photos, demonstrating that he had a pretty good time on his birthday. The first shows him striking a pose while sitting at a piano, but it gets a bit wilder from there.

The second photo, which is kind of blurry, shows Sophie Turner holding up a cocktail to cheers her husband. Then comes the birthday cake, which looks like a giant mug, and seems to be a wordplay on the word "cupcake"—get it, because it's a cake, but it looks like a cup? Yeah.

Then Turner's bare legs make an appearance, as she lies in bed in a beautiful bedroom (a hotel room?). Next up is a big, golf-themed noticeboard that says, "happy birthday Joe!" followed by a a Nintendo 64 console with a 007 game in it.

I personally very much enjoyed the mirror selfie of the happy couple sat at a bar, as well as the very pose-y photo of Jonas drinking from a can on a cushy couch, but the last pic is the truly juicy stuff: It's another mirror selfie, this time taken by Turner. In it, a naked Jonas is brushing his teeth, while Turner herself hides anything NSFW. Ooh la la.

