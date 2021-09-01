Today's Top Stories
The Royals Might Be "Worried" About Reconnecting With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Reconciliation attempts must come with challenges, a royal expert says.

By Iris Goldsztajn
britains prince william, duke of cambridge l, britains prince charles, prince of wales 2nd l, britains prince harry, duke of sussex 3rd l, britains camilla, duchess of cornwall 3rd r, britains catherine, duchess of cambridge 2nd r and britains meghan, duchess of sussex r depart westminster abbey after attending the annual commonwealth service in london on march 9, 2020 britains queen elizabeth ii has been the head of the commonwealth throughout her reign organised by the royal commonwealth society, the service is the largest annual inter faith gathering in the united kingdom photo by phil harris pool afp photo by phil harrispoolafp via getty images
PHIL HARRISGetty Images

There have been various reports lately indicating that UK-based royals are slowly attempting to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who distanced themselves from the royal family last year. But for one royal commentator, a reconciliation won't be that easy to navigate.

"Over the year, there must’ve been some discussions, some sort of attempt at reconciliation," Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly. "But I keep saying that, you know … I’m not party to their private conversations, but I think it must be incredibly difficult to try and have those conversations because [other royals] must always be a bit worried about what Megan and Harry are going to reveal to the press or … in a new revised version of [Finding Freedom] or even in Prince Harry’s own book."

Expanding on the feeling of push-and-pull he imagines the royal family is experiencing, Sacerdoti added, "I think that there’s perhaps a nervousness on the part of the royal family to say too much and to make too great in efforts to reconcile, even though I’m sure that they’d want to, if only for PR purposes, never mind for family peace."

Despite any possible reticence on the royals' part, it does sound like progress is being made when it comes to healing the rift. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were recently reported to be "getting along really well," and the Sussexes and Cambridges were also said to be "really close" these days, with the four of them catching up on video calls from either side of the Atlantic.

