Victoria Beckham Shared the Sweetest Back-to-School Moment Between David and Harper

The Beckhams are the cutest family—as they proved once again on Harper Seven's back-to-school day. Harper, 10, was busy cutting up a pear while a sleepy-voiced Victoria Beckham asked her, "Harper, how are you feeling about the first day of school?" The little girl answered, "nervous but very excited."

The video, posted by Victoria on Instagram, then shows David Beckham hug his daughter and say in a high-pitched voice, "please, don't go! Stay with daddy!" He then switched to a very low-pitched voice to repeat, "stay with me!" while an utterly unfazed Harper continued to slice up her fruit.

Victoria then asked her daughter how it felt to be back in a school uniform, which Harper said was, "not the best."

The designer and ex-Spice Girl captioned the video, "Back to school for Harper Seven!Not sure who is feeling it the most, It’s been an amazing summer!I love you @davidbeckham x."

David also took it upon himself to share a glimpse into his youngest's first day back to school on his own Instagram page. In a photo presumably taken by her mom, Harper sits at a table eating what looks suspiciously like a slice of pear, while her dad sits beside her. The checkered table has a bouquet of white roses on it as a centerpiece.

"Back to school ... A little talk of excitement, a little nervous , but the good news is very happy ... go have fun pretty lady #HarperSeven @victoriabeckham," the ex-footballer captioned the photo. His wife commented, "Camera work here is outstanding!" Too flippin' cute.

