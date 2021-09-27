Today's Top Stories
Olivia Rodrigo Looked Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

Good 4 her!!!

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, california september 25 editors note image has been edited using digital filters olivia rodrigo attends the academy museum of motion pictures opening gala at academy museum of motion pictures on september 25, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by matt winkelmeyerwireimage,
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is a gift to the world: Not only has she generously offered up a string of total bangers for me to perform for my extremely patient neighbours, but she also helps the Asian-American community feel that much more represented in mainstream pop culture. Now, we have another reason to stan, as the kids say (help, do the kids still say this?): Miss Rodrigo's flawless red carpet looks.

As a quick reminder, the "Drivers License" singer and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress looked positively radiant at the 2021 VMAs, rocking a pink ombré strapless dress by Atelier Versace. She took home the award for Best New Artist.

new york, new york september 12 olivia rodrigo attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by jamie mccarthygetty images for mtv viacomcbs
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

Then, Rodrigo turned heads at the Met Gala, showing up in a lacy black jumpsuit with a feathery collar.

new york, new york september 13 olivia rodrigo attends the 2021 met gala celebrating in america a lexicon of fashion at the metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by john lamparskigc images
John LamparskiGetty Images

The young star is clearly only just getting started: on Sept. 25, Rodrigo attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles, and once again absolutely knocked it out of the park with her outfit choice. She donned a long black Saint Laurent gown with a plunging, fun-shaped neckline, a high slit on one leg, and pockets.

los angeles, california september 25 olivia rodrigo attends the academy museum of motion pictures opening gala at the academy museum of motion pictures on september 25, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy SussmanGetty Images

As the ultimate representative for her generation, Rodrigo wore her hair in a middle-parted updo, with artfully messy wisps coming out on either side. As for her makeup, she glowed with golden eyeshadow and a bold red lip. She let the dress speak for itself with no jewelry or accessories in sight.

los angeles, california september 25 editors note image has been edited using digital filters olivia rodrigo attends the academy museum of motion pictures opening gala at academy museum of motion pictures on september 25, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by matt winkelmeyerwireimage,
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
los angeles, california september 25 olivia rodrigo attends the academy museum of motion pictures opening gala at the academy museum of motion pictures on september 25, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

Posting the look to Instagram, Rodrigo captioned it, "ab last night @academymuseum @ysl." Commenters were here for it, with the conclusion being that Rodrigo is "A WORK OF ART," all caps a hundred percent necessary.

