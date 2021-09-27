Olivia Rodrigo is a gift to the world: Not only has she generously offered up a string of total bangers for me to perform for my extremely patient neighbours, but she also helps the Asian-American community feel that much more represented in mainstream pop culture. Now, we have another reason to stan, as the kids say (help, do the kids still say this?): Miss Rodrigo's flawless red carpet looks.
As a quick reminder, the "Drivers License" singer and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress looked positively radiant at the 2021 VMAs, rocking a pink ombré strapless dress by Atelier Versace. She took home the award for Best New Artist.
Then, Rodrigo turned heads at the Met Gala, showing up in a lacy black jumpsuit with a feathery collar.
The young star is clearly only just getting started: on Sept. 25, Rodrigo attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles, and once again absolutely knocked it out of the park with her outfit choice. She donned a long black Saint Laurent gown with a plunging, fun-shaped neckline, a high slit on one leg, and pockets.
As the ultimate representative for her generation, Rodrigo wore her hair in a middle-parted updo, with artfully messy wisps coming out on either side. As for her makeup, she glowed with golden eyeshadow and a bold red lip. She let the dress speak for itself with no jewelry or accessories in sight.
Posting the look to Instagram, Rodrigo captioned it, "ab last night @academymuseum @ysl." Commenters were here for it, with the conclusion being that Rodrigo is "A WORK OF ART," all caps a hundred percent necessary.