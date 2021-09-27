Olivia Rodrigo is a gift to the world: Not only has she generously offered up a string of total bangers for me to perform for my extremely patient neighbours, but she also helps the Asian-American community feel that much more represented in mainstream pop culture. Now, we have another reason to stan, as the kids say (help, do the kids still say this?): Miss Rodrigo's flawless red carpet looks.

As a quick reminder, the "Drivers License" singer and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress looked positively radiant at the 2021 VMAs, rocking a pink ombré strapless dress by Atelier Versace. She took home the award for Best New Artist.

Jamie McCarthy Getty Images

Then, Rodrigo turned heads at the Met Gala, showing up in a lacy black jumpsuit with a feathery collar.

John Lamparski Getty Images

The young star is clearly only just getting started: on Sept. 25, Rodrigo attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles, and once again absolutely knocked it out of the park with her outfit choice. She donned a long black Saint Laurent gown with a plunging, fun-shaped neckline, a high slit on one leg, and pockets.

Amy Sussman Getty Images

As the ultimate representative for her generation, Rodrigo wore her hair in a middle-parted updo, with artfully messy wisps coming out on either side. As for her makeup, she glowed with golden eyeshadow and a bold red lip. She let the dress speak for itself with no jewelry or accessories in sight.

Matt Winkelmeyer Getty Images

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

Posting the look to Instagram, Rodrigo captioned it, "ab last night @academymuseum @ysl." Commenters were here for it, with the conclusion being that Rodrigo is "A WORK OF ART," all caps a hundred percent necessary.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io