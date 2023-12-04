The Most Breathtaking Outfits of the Third Academy Museum Gala

The annual event is known as "Met Gala of the West."

3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

The Academy Museum Gala is often lovingly nicknamed the "Met Gala of the West," and after seeing the red carpet photos, we couldn't agree more. This is the third annual Academy Museum Gala, and the outfits were unbelievable.

Aside from celebs gathering to look amazing, the evening also served as a celebration of cinematic achievement. Among the night's honorees were Sofia Coppola, Michael B. Jordan, and Oprah Winfrey. Meryl Streep was awarded the illustrious Icon Award, which is awarded to an individual who has made a significant global impact with their career.

Recently, we've been seeing a lot of black outfits on red carpets, but this evening proved different. Julia Garner wore a bold yellow, Angela Bassett "did the thing" in orange, and Zooey Deschanel glowed in a classic pastel blue. But the true fashion icon of the evening was Jodie Turner-Smith, who stunned in a long black gown. Her look blended contemporary and historic, with black buttons leading into a large hoop skirt.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman

Michaela J. Rodriguez

Michaela J. Rodriguez

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Grace Van Patten

Grace Van Patten

Phoebe Tonkin

Phoebe Tonkin

Chris Briney

Chris Briney

Anna Diop

Anna Diop

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart McGraw

Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart McGraw

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne

Henry Golding

Henry Golding

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley

Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan

Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan

Greta Lee

Greta Lee

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler

Oprah Winfrey and Danielle Brooks

Oprah Winfrey and Danielle Brooks

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Hari Nef

Hari Nef

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan

Gemma Chan 

Gemma Chan

Charles Melton 

Charles Melton

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu

Addison Rae

Addison Rae

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan

Teyana Taylor