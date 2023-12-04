The Most Breathtaking Outfits of the Third Academy Museum Gala

The Academy Museum Gala is often lovingly nicknamed the "Met Gala of the West," and after seeing the red carpet photos, we couldn't agree more. This is the third annual Academy Museum Gala, and the outfits were unbelievable.
Aside from celebs gathering to look amazing, the evening also served as a celebration of cinematic achievement. Among the night's honorees were Sofia Coppola, Michael B. Jordan, and Oprah Winfrey. Meryl Streep was awarded the illustrious Icon Award, which is awarded to an individual who has made a significant global impact with their career.
Recently, we've been seeing a lot of black outfits on red carpets, but this evening proved different. Julia Garner wore a bold yellow, Angela Bassett "did the thing" in orange, and Zooey Deschanel glowed in a classic pastel blue. But the true fashion icon of the evening was Jodie Turner-Smith, who stunned in a long black gown. Her look blended contemporary and historic, with black buttons leading into a large hoop skirt.