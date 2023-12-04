The Most Breathtaking Outfits of the Third Academy Museum Gala

The Academy Museum Gala is often lovingly nicknamed the "Met Gala of the West," and after seeing the red carpet photos, we couldn't agree more. This is the third annual Academy Museum Gala, and the outfits were unbelievable.

Aside from celebs gathering to look amazing, the evening also served as a celebration of cinematic achievement. Among the night's honorees were Sofia Coppola, Michael B. Jordan, and Oprah Winfrey. Meryl Streep was awarded the illustrious Icon Award, which is awarded to an individual who has made a significant global impact with their career.

Recently, we've been seeing a lot of black outfits on red carpets, but this evening proved different. Julia Garner wore a bold yellow, Angela Bassett "did the thing" in orange, and Zooey Deschanel glowed in a classic pastel blue. But the true fashion icon of the evening was Jodie Turner-Smith, who stunned in a long black gown. Her look blended contemporary and historic, with black buttons leading into a large hoop skirt.

Natalie Portman

Michaela J. Rodriguez

Kendall Jenner

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Grace Van Patten

Phoebe Tonkin

Chris Briney

Anna Diop

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart McGraw

Natasha Lyonne

Henry Golding

Lupita Nyong'o

Margaret Qualley

Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan

Greta Lee

Keke Palmer

Christina Ricci

Phoebe Dynevor

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Anna Kendrick

Rachel Zegler

Oprah Winfrey and Danielle Brooks

Zoë Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Hari Nef

Deepika Padukone

Saoirse Ronan

Gemma Chan

Charles Melton

Stephanie Hsu

Addison Rae

Kaia Gerber

Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez

Barry Keoghan

Teyana Taylor