Ariana Grande's Producer Reveals It Took the Star Just 20 Minutes to Write This Hit Song from 'eternal sunshine'

How long, exactly, does it take to write a hit song? Well, if you're Ariana Grande, it only takes a mere 20 minutes. Ilya Salmanzadeh produced the track in question and revealed on Instagram that the hit singer actually wrote "we can't be friends (wait for you)" that short period of time. When creativity flows, it flows!
Grande first posted a screenshot of their messages, where she sent Salmanzadeh the initial track and added that she "was in [her] kitchen freaking out."
Salmanzadeh then reshared the Instagram Story and added the text: "and 20 minutes later you sent a version with lyrics!"
"we can't be friends (wait for your love)" remains at No. 1 on Spotify Global with 8.764 million streams. It's the second single on her latest album eternal sunshine, which has been garnering positive reviews and Grammys buzz. Grande also performed this song, along with "imperfect for you" on Saturday Night Live.
This is not her first time collaborating with Salmanzadeh, who is credited on "no tears left to cry," "God is a woman," and "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored," among other hits.
Many have speculated whether this song is about her relationship with ex-husband Dalton Gomez, or perhaps new flame Ethan Slater. The Europop-infused anthem conveys a forbidden relationship and unrequited love, while touching upon the joy of blissful ignorance.
According to the Associated Press, Gomez and Grande's divorce was officially finalized today. This comes a year after their separation, and six months after the terms of the divorce were agreed upon in October.
The pair were married for three years and had relatively simple divorce proceedings, given that they have no children, no significant legal issues, and a pre-nuptial agreement. According to the AP, Grande will be required to make a one-time payment of $1.25 million to Gomez, provide half of the proceeds of the sale of their L.A. home, and cover up to $25,000 of his attorney’s fees. She will not owe any future alimony to Gomez.
The divorce petition cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. The singer has not spoken further on this split, except to ask fans to stop messaging people in her life. (Likely Gomez, maybe Slater.)
"I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)," Grande wrote.
"I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you."
Gomez has been publicly linked to her Wicked co-star Slater since July, and he publicly filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, later that month.
