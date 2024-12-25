They're undergoing a divorce, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez still care about each other.

The former couple met for lunch in Los Angeles on Dec. 22 and exchanged holiday gifts, and Affleck gave his soon-to-be-ex-wife a thoughtful book. The Gone Girl actor gifted Lopez with an autographed book about Marlon Brando, knowing how much his ex admired the late actor.

"Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she's a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando ," a source told Page Six . "The gifts were mostly for each other's kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well."

The source also shared that the exes "have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings."

Lopez wore a cozy sweater to meet Affleck in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Image credit: X17)

Earlier this month, Lopez opened up to British Vogue about the "hardships" she's faced this year .

"I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me, but happening for me, and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment," Lopez said. "When I think of things that way and stay in, kind of, a more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is."

Affleck, meanwhile, is "healthy, single, and enjoying life," as a source told People this month. The source added that the actor was excited to spend the winter holiday with his children.

The Christmas season may look different for the two A-listers this year, but it's clear from Affleck's gift that the pair still has affection for one another.