When you have virtually every designer collection right at your fingertips, how do you choose just one outfit for a special occasion? Well, when you're Beyoncé, it’s a “go with what you know” type of situation. For the “Crazy In Love” singer’s 43 birthday, the singer low-key outfit repeated , dressed in a distinct motif she wore less than a month prior.

While on vacation with her family, Beyoncé paused the festivities for a birthday photo shoot (as one does). She wore Pucci quite literally from head to toe, rocking the label’s mod Vivara print in shades of green, brown, taupe, and black. Her tank top and ruffled micro mini skirt were both washed in the funky, ’70s-inspired pattern, as well as her head scarf and shoes—a $1,020 pair of strappy stiletto pumps .

"I’m so grateful for another year," Beyoncé captioned her birthday outfit reveal. (Image credit: @beyonce)

For a final flourish, the star added a pair of embellished $917 Gucci sunglasses and green mesh opera gloves that coordinated flawlessly with the earthy colorway of her birthday ’fit. The gloves featured delicate wispy feathers on each finger, a design detail that felt playful and fun against her massive diamond wedding ring.

As a professional Beyoncé style reporter, this outfit was immediately recognizable to me, because she wore a similar version just last month. While out to dinner in Brooklyn, the pop star was, once again, cloaked in the groovy Pucci print. This time, however, she chose silken palazzo pants and a $1,100 handbag from the same collection, wrapping the polka dot scarf around her head, once more.

If the price tag of her birthday ’fit wasn’t enough, Beyoncé’s vintage hair scarf gave the outfit a palpable air of luxuriousness. A staple of the “rich mom aesthetic,” of which she is a master, the styling trick makes any outfit feel worthy of a high-end vacation on a private island—which is probably her exact birthday vibe.