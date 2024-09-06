Beyoncé’s 43rd Birthday Look Plays Off the “Rich Mom” Outfit She Wore a Month Before

This looks familiar…

Beyonce on instagram wearing a pucci set for her 43rd birthday
(Image credit: @beyonce)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

When you have virtually every designer collection right at your fingertips, how do you choose just one outfit for a special occasion? Well, when you're Beyoncé, it’s a “go with what you know” type of situation. For the “Crazy In Love” singer’s 43 birthday, the singer low-key outfit repeated, dressed in a distinct motif she wore less than a month prior.

While on vacation with her family, Beyoncé paused the festivities for a birthday photo shoot (as one does). She wore Pucci quite literally from head to toe, rocking the label’s mod Vivara print in shades of green, brown, taupe, and black. Her tank top and ruffled micro mini skirt were both washed in the funky, ’70s-inspired pattern, as well as her head scarf and shoes—a $1,020 pair of strappy stiletto pumps.

beyonce celebrating her 43rd birthday in a rich mom pucci outfit

"I’m so grateful for another year," Beyoncé captioned her birthday outfit reveal.

(Image credit: @beyonce)

Vivara Off-Shoulder Crop Top
Pucci Vivara Off-Shoulder Crop Top

Vivara Pencil Skirt
Pucci Vivara Pencil Skirt

Pucci Lee 100mm Iride-Print Sandals
Pucci Lee 100mm Iride-Print Sandals

For a final flourish, the star added a pair of embellished $917 Gucci sunglasses and green mesh opera gloves that coordinated flawlessly with the earthy colorway of her birthday ’fit. The gloves featured delicate wispy feathers on each finger, a design detail that felt playful and fun against her massive diamond wedding ring.

Gucci

Gucci

As a professional Beyoncé style reporter, this outfit was immediately recognizable to me, because she wore a similar version just last month. While out to dinner in Brooklyn, the pop star was, once again, cloaked in the groovy Pucci print. This time, however, she chose silken palazzo pants and a $1,100 handbag from the same collection, wrapping the polka dot scarf around her head, once more.

If the price tag of her birthday ’fit wasn’t enough, Beyoncé’s vintage hair scarf gave the outfit a palpable air of luxuriousness. A staple of the “rich mom aesthetic,” of which she is a master, the styling trick makes any outfit feel worthy of a high-end vacation on a private island—which is probably her exact birthday vibe.

Topics
Beyonce
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸