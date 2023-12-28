Spotted at the Annual Kardashian Christmas Party: Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Brought the Dance Moves

The annual Kardashian Christmas Party is always a night to remember — if you can!
This year proved no different, and plenty of photos and videos of the spectacular night are being shared. From North West and Paris Hilton making a TikTok together to hostess Kim Kardashian riding a sled down fake snow with Hilton, it seemed to be a great party.
There were plenty of famous guests in attendance, including Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet and Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou. But now that more footage is being released, we're realizing just how many recognizable faces were in attendance, especially some that you wouldn't expect to see there.
For example, some keen-eyed fans noticed Blue Ivy Carter in the background of a video. The 11-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z can be seen comfortably chatting to people, before turning to notice the camera. She's dressed in all black, her dark hair styled in a sleek ponytail.
There's no sign of her famous parents at the party, but fans speculated that she is there with Beyoncé's mother, Tina, who has a close friendship with Kris Jenner.
It's believed that Blue is friends with North, and that might also explain why she came to the party. If these two are that close, then the world better watch out in a few years, as they'll be quite the dynamic duo.
Blue has shown her dancing prowess in her mom's RENAISSANCE World Tour, and North is debuting her rap talents on her father's upcoming Vultures album.
But that's not the only familiar face people spotted, as in that same video, you can see Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio sitting on a couch. Dressed in all black with a baseball cap, DiCaprio is chatting to another man seated beside him.
What could have brought him to the Kardashian party? DiCaprio is reportedly dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, so perhaps his girlfriend is friends with fellow model Kendall Jenner. Or he could've been introduced to the Kardashians through Chalamet, who he starred in Don't Look Up with.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
