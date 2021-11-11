Britney Spears Announced She's Getting Married in Versace

Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari has got to be one of the most anticipated celebrity events right now, although we obviously don't have a date for it yet. As for what the bride will be wearing for the big day, she very kindly shared some new insight on Instagram.

Alongisde a series of photos and a video of herself modeling a pastel pink gauzy princess gown, Spears wrote, "No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks !!!!"

Fans were more than a little excited about the news, writing, "Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG" and, "you’ll have the wedding of your dreams."

Spears and Asghari got engaged back in September after five years of dating. They were finally able to take that next step after Spears' life under conservatorship made it difficult for her.

Spears has been married twice before, one of these times for 55 hours in 2004 to Jason Allen Alexander, and the second to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, from 2004 to 2006.

Spears has lived under conservatorship since 2007, with her father Jamie acting as conservator. She has been fighting to free herself of the arrangement for years, and has recently seen victory after victory. While she is still under conservatorship for the moment, her father was removed as her conservator back in September. Since then, the star has been outspoken about all the ways her family has harmed her.

