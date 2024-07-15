Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Spotted at the Copa América Final, Spark Reconciliation Rumors

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes attended the Copa América final together, with fans immediately jumping to conclusions about them potentially getting back together.

Cabello and Mendes were filmed watching the match between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday, July 14, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The exes were seen chatting animatedly to each other.

The two singers were together between 2019 and 2021, eventually announcing their amicable breakup via a statement on Instagram Stories.

They wrote at the time, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announce their breakup in 2021. (Image credit: Courtesy of Shawn Mendes / Instagram)

However, Mendes and Cabello briefly got back together in 2023, having been spotted kissing at Coachella, enjoying a "cuddly" date night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in New York, and working out together in the City.

In March 2024, the "Bam Bam" singer told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper all about why she and Mendes broke up that second time.

"It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, 'Yeah this doesn't really—it's not a fit. It doesn't feel right,'" Cabello told Cooper. "I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that."

Meanwhile, even though many of us would love to see Cabello and Mendes back together, I hope we can all agree that two exes can attend a soccer match together as friends without it having to mean anything more. That's all from me!