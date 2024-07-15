Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Spotted at the Copa América Final, Spark Reconciliation Rumors
What does it mean???
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes attended the Copa América final together, with fans immediately jumping to conclusions about them potentially getting back together.
Cabello and Mendes were filmed watching the match between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday, July 14, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The exes were seen chatting animatedly to each other.
The two singers were together between 2019 and 2021, eventually announcing their amicable breakup via a statement on Instagram Stories.
They wrote at the time, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
However, Mendes and Cabello briefly got back together in 2023, having been spotted kissing at Coachella, enjoying a "cuddly" date night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in New York, and working out together in the City.
In March 2024, the "Bam Bam" singer told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper all about why she and Mendes broke up that second time.
"It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, 'Yeah this doesn't really—it's not a fit. It doesn't feel right,'" Cabello told Cooper. "I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that."
Meanwhile, even though many of us would love to see Cabello and Mendes back together, I hope we can all agree that two exes can attend a soccer match together as friends without it having to mean anything more. That's all from me!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
