Cardi B Threw Her Microphone at a Concertgoer Who Poured a Drink on Her

For some reason, certain concertgoers have recently decided that throwing stuff at artists performing on stage is a good idea. Thankfully, most people who witness this "trend" are firmly of the opinion that this is a terrible idea and needs to stop—the artists themselves included.

During a recent Cardi B concert at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, one person in the front row apparently deliberately threw their drink all over Cardi, with videos of the incident going viral.

The rapper seemed briefly taken aback, then threw her microphone at the person before security got involved.

After Pop Crave posted a video of this on Twitter, people were quick to share their opinions on the whole ordeal.

"she did what needed to be done ! people need to stop throwing stuff at performers !" said one person.

"people seriously need to stop throwing stuff on stage at celebs!" agreed another.

"this trend of attending female artists sets just to attack them is disgusting and i hope everyone participating gets that energy BACK," said another.

This comes after Pink had someone's actual ashes thrown at her while she was performing in London, and after artists including Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini were all hurt by fans throwing objects at them on stage.

Having witnessed this trend, Adele told her audience exactly how she would react if they dared try this on her.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment, and just throwing sh*t on stage? Have you seen that?" the superstar said during a recent date of her Vegas residency.

"I f***ing dare you—I dare you to throw something at me. I'll f***ing kill you."