Cardi B Declares She Will "Never, Ever Drink Again" Following Wild Birthday Celebrations

Cardi B turned 32 on Oct. 11, and of course she made sure to appropriately celebrate the occasion.

Posting on Instagram Stories on Sunday, the rapper wrote over a video of herself moaning in pain, "I'm never going outside AGAIN"

In a second video, Cardi told her followers, "I will never, ever drink again."

And over a screenshot of her messages with a friend the morning after, the star wrote, "They need to [ban] Hennessy out this country"

Cardi B posts on Instagram Stories the morning after her 32nd birthday celebrations. (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardi B / Instagram)

Cardi also posted a photo of her very sexy birthday look on the grid, with a little story time in the caption.

"So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress.." she wrote. "the dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric… so I got my ass in a truck and went to Staten dolls gentlemen’s club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night… I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name)"

The songwriter has previously addressed the challenges of finding clothing that fits her well. "There are so many obstacles against us," she told The Hollywood Reporter back in March. "For example, this body is not meant for a size two. I’m very hips, ass, and that’s me."

Cardi certainly deserved a joyful celebration for her big day, because she's had a pretty eventful year.

The star recently welcomed her third child, a baby girl, with the little bundle of joy arriving weeks after Cardi had filed for divorce from husband Offset. The exes also share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3.