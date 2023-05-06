Emma Thompson Was *So* Pumped to Be Attending the Coronation

We thought we couldn't love Emma Thompson any more—but after seeing her arrive at King Charles' Coronation, it turns out we were wrong. The Love, Actually actress looked gorgeous in a red floral overcoat, black dress, and black encrusted heels, but it was her facial expressions that really stole the show as she headed inside Westminister Abbey. With a huge grin on her face, Thompson waved enthusiastically to the news cameras, threw up peace signs, and gave a thumbs up. Overall, it seemed Thompson was pretty excited to be a guest at the historic event, to say the least.
Thompson arrived alongside her husband, actor and producer Greg Wise. The two met on set while filming Sense & Sensibility in 1995, were married in 2003, and have been together ever since.
Charles' coronation proved to be a star-studded event with Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Stephen Fry, and Joanna Lumley also in attendance. Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie also made their way to the Abbey for the ceremony, and are both set to perform at the Coronation Concert on May 7.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
