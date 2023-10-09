Francia Raisa Addressed Selena Gomez Drama: "We Weren't in a Great Place"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez' friendship was on the rocks there for a sec, but it looks like they've talked it through and it's all good once again.

The ultimate proof? Raisa attended Gomez' Rare Impact Fund Benefit gala last week, stunning in an asymmetric sequined silver gown, and showing her support for the mental health cause.

But because things have seemingly not been so smooth-sailing between the two women in recent months, the How I Met Your Father actress was asked about the so-called tension on the red carpet.

"Listen, if I didn't go on the internet, it didn't exist," Raisa told E! News.

"But like, obviously it got to me. I got some pretty crazy comments. I had to block some people. And for a while, I just couldn't go on the internet. And then people texting me, 'Are you OK?' And like, honestly, I wasn't because we weren't in a great place. But at the same time, we needed that time apart."

She continued, "I'm not used to people butting into my personal relationships, so this one's a little different. But yeah, there was a couple times where I was like, 'You guys, leave me alone!'"

Raisa and Gomez have been incredibly close for years, with the former even donating a kidney to the latter back in 2017 as Gomez was battling lupus.

But in the fall of last year, Raisa appeared to be offended by a comment Gomez made in an interview, in which she claimed Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry." After that, there was some Instagram-unfollowing action, but it all seemed to get resolved in the months leading up to now.

In July, Gomez sent Raisa sweet birthday wishes on Instagram. Although Raisa liked the post, she didn't comment.

Then in August, the two enjoyed a girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, and all has seemingly been well ever since.