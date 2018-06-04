13 Romantic Movies Coming Out in 2018 That'll Put You in the Mood for Love

6 'Overboard'

Release date: April 20

Starring: Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria, John Hannah, and Swoosie Kurtz

Plot: This gender-swapped reboot of the 1987 Goldie Hawn/Kurt Russell film is more of a rom-com than a straight romance. A wealthy jerk (Derbez) gets amnesia after falling overboard on his yacht, and a single mom (Faris) convinces him that they're married—and wastes no time putting him to work. The original hasn't aged all that well, so it will be interesting to see how the remake plays.