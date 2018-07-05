Today's Top Stories
1
Meet the Cast of the 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot
2
15 iPhone Apps That Will Make Your Life 10x Easier
3
Just Say No to the Starbucks Avocado Frappuccino
Supreme Court
4
This SCOTUS Frontrunner Could Change Everything
5
6 Tips for Having Good Period Sex

Shop Meghan Markle's Bright Yellow Dress from the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception

Yellow is definitely her color.

Getty Images

Today, Meghan Markle accompanied Prince Harry to the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge Reception at Marlborough House in London. The gathering marked the culmination of the Common Wealth’s youth leader workshops and for the occasion, Meghan wore a yellow Brandon Maxwell dress. The look, which is still available to purchase at several places like Moda Operandi and Net-a-Porter, comes from the designer's Spring 2018 line.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It featured a square neckline and a spliced back so as to not restrict any movement—perfect for an on-the-go royal. This summery look was different from the one she wore to another young leaders event on June 26. For that awards ceremony, she wore a Kate Middleton-esque Prada skirt suit, which was a slight departure from her usual contemporary dresses. However, Meghan's style has quickly adapted to the type of events she attends.

Over the weekend, however, the Duchess of Sussex took every opportunity to break out her more casual, breezy separates. While watching Prince Harry play polo, Meghan wore a gingham print dress by Shoshanna Gruss, brown Sarah Flint sandals, and a woven Madewell panama hat—an outfit you rarely see from the royal when she's carrying out her public duties. Meghan's casual ensembles reveal that while she might have to don a skirt suit every now and then, she ultimately finds comfort in her favorite button-down shirts and pants. (I would, too.)

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

This outfit is one of many to come this month as the Duchess of Sussex has several public appearances on her list, including a trip with Prince Harry to Ireland on the 10th and 11th.

Shop Meghan's exact dress below, before it sells out.

Courtesy

Brandon Maxwell, $972 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Meghan Says Harry Is "The Best Husband Ever"
Meghan Markle's Prada Skirt Is Absolutely Stunning
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
People Think Meghan's Accent Is Changing
See Harry and Meghan at the Commonwealth Reception
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Pippa Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
Royal Family Is "Frustrated" with Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle Really, Really Loves This Hat
Princess Eugenie Battled Scoliosis at 12
Meghan Markle Wore Black Capris to Audi Polo
Meghan Markle Changed Princess Beatrice's Style
Meghan Markle Wears Gorgeous Shirt Dress
Prince Harry Refused to Hold Meghan Markle's Hand