Today, Meghan Markle accompanied Prince Harry to the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge Reception at Marlborough House in London. The gathering marked the culmination of the Common Wealth’s youth leader workshops and for the occasion, Meghan wore a yellow Brandon Maxwell dress. The look, which is still available to purchase at several places like Moda Operandi and Net-a-Porter, comes from the designer's Spring 2018 line.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It featured a square neckline and a spliced back so as to not restrict any movement—perfect for an on-the-go royal. This summery look was different from the one she wore to another young leaders event on June 26. For that awards ceremony, she wore a Kate Middleton-esque Prada skirt suit, which was a slight departure from her usual contemporary dresses. However, Meghan's style has quickly adapted to the type of events she attends.



Over the weekend, however, the Duchess of Sussex took every opportunity to break out her more casual, breezy separates. While watching Prince Harry play polo, Meghan wore a gingham print dress by Shoshanna Gruss, brown Sarah Flint sandals, and a woven Madewell panama hat—an outfit you rarely see from the royal when she's carrying out her public duties. Meghan's casual ensembles reveal that while she might have to don a skirt suit every now and then, she ultimately finds comfort in her favorite button-down shirts and pants. (I would, too.)

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

This outfit is one of many to come this month as the Duchess of Sussex has several public appearances on her list, including a trip with Prince Harry to Ireland on the 10th and 11th.



Shop Meghan's exact dress below, before it sells out.

Courtesy

Brandon Maxwell, $972 SHOP IT