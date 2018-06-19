Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy to Her First-Ever Royal Ascot Event

She already has a go-to designer.

Splash News
Meghan Markle is fully embracing the busy life of a royal. After attending the wedding of Princess Diana’s niece over the weekend, Megan joined Prince Harry, the Queen, and other members of the royal family on Tuesday at the Royal Ascot. For a day of racing, the Duchess of Sussex wore a Givenchy collared dress and a black-and-white Philip Treacy hat.

Getty Images
Getty Images

The designer dress featured embroidery around Meghan's waistline and she cinched the look with a black buckle belt. She topped off her outfit with black, closed-toe pumps and a custom Carolina Herrera clutch. This long-sleeve dress was more buttoned-up and sophisticated than her wedding guest ensemble from Sunday, where she wore a more casual printed blue-and-white dress.

Today marked the royal's first time at the races and she will even get to present the winning trophy. There's also another special detail to note: Meghan attended the race just a month after becoming a member of the royal family. Unlike Kate Middleton, who made her first appearance in 2016 (this was what she wore, in case you need a refresher). Ahead, see Meghan's outfit from every single angle.

Splash News
Splash News
Getty Images
Getty Images
