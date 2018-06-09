Kate Middleton has had her fair share of balcony moments as a royal (that's where she and Prince William had their wedding kiss!), so she knew exactly how to dress for Trooping the Colour. On Saturday, she joined the rest of the royal family to celebrate the Queen's birthday, wearing an Alexander McQueen dress with gorgeous shoulder details and a flowery matching hat. Both the hat and the dress were a shade of light blue—perhaps a nod to her new baby boy, Louis, who didn't make an appearance this morning with his parents.

She sat next to the Duchess of Cornwall on her way to Buckingham Palace while Prince William and his father Prince Charles "rode on horseback and not in carriages because they are both royal colonels of the Household Division," People reports.



She was all smiles alongside newlywed Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who wore bespoke pink Carolina Herrera. Though the two differ in personal styles, they both looked beautiful for the Queen's special celebration.

Kate's attended several Trooping the Colour events since 2011. Last year, she wore a bright pink Alexander McQueen dress with a matching Jane Taylor hat (and she matched with her daughter, Princess Charlotte). Here's her look in 2017:

Today's celebration marks Kate's first public appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. She has been busy taking care of her newborn, Prince Louis. Ahead, see her outfit from every angle.

