Days After Walking Versace, Gigi Hadid Double-Layers Cardigans for a Cozy Date With Bradley Cooper

Hot off the trail of walking Versace's Autumn/Winter 2024 show this past Friday, Gigi Hadid wore a decidedly more dressed-down look while on a date with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The pair were spotted together in New York on Monday, and they seemed to be taking tips from a similar styling playbook—one rooted in casual comfort.

Hadid chose to double up on cardigans, styling a cozy cream button-up sweater beneath a knit chocolate brown layer. For her pants, she kept things simple with a pair of slightly baggy jeans. To complete the look, the model slipped on a pair of maroon-colored Adidas Sambas and carried a bright yellow clutch.

Cooper, meanwhile, opted for a hoodie repping the New York Philharmonic, paired with plain black sweatpants and a gray beanie.

Of course, Hadid and Cooper are no strangers to dressed-down attire on their dates. Hadid recently wore loungewear from her Guest in Residence line while out with Cooper, who paired a navy peacoat with a checkered blue hat.

Gigi Hadid wearing casual outfit in Manhattan (Image credit: Backgrid)

And if reports are to be believed, things could be heating up between the model and actor. They've been together for four months, and a source told Closer magazine that Cooper was considering proposing to Hadid in the near future.

"He's now openly talking about ring shopping and saying she's the one," the source, who's supposedly a friend of Cooper's, claimed. The pair also spent Valentine's Day together in New York earlier this month.