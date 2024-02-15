Gigi Hadid is pushing the "cozy fashion" agenda yet again, this time during Valentine’s Day.

While her older sister, Alana Hadid , walked the runway in Copenhagen weeks ago, the 28-year-old supermodel has sat out from the fashion month circuit so far. However, it looks like Hadid has been enjoying her free time in the comfort of her sleepwear and slippers.

Gigi Hadid leaves her NoHo apartment in cozy cream pajamas and a brown biker jacket on Valentine's Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday, on Wednesday, February 14, a messenger was spotted dropping off a massive bouquet of red roses at Hadid’s Manhattan apartment—allegedly coming from her current beau, Bradley Cooper , ahead of the couple's first Valentine's Day plans for the evening.

While receiving the gift, Hadid wore a plush cream-colored set from her brand, Guest in Residence, featuring a loose-fitting drawstring hoodie and matching sweatpants. She layered a bright red top underneath her hoodie. To further emphasize her ultra-relaxed look, she threw on a pair of fuzzy beige socks and suede slip-on flats.

This being Gigi Hadid, the outfit still had an elevated element. Hadid completed her look with a chocolate brown leather biker jacket from Scandi label Holzweiler and a pair of oversized brown sunglasses by Vehla.

Whenever Hadid has plans with Cooper—that the public can see—the model likes to lean into looks that favor a balanced blend of casual and refined pieces. Earlier this month, she wore brown cashmere Guest in Residence pants for a daytime date with the Maestro actor. Her outerwear of choice? A sharp leather jacket with a defined silhouette.

Earlier in February, the supermodel wore Guest in Residence loungewear with a puffer leather jacket while out on a date with Bradley Cooper. (Image credit: Goff photos.com

New relationship and all, Hadid proves that date night outfits don’t always have to exude opulence. Instead, they can incorporate staple items that require minimal effort. Ahead, shop the pieces the supermodel wears when she's keeping things simple.

Shop Gigi Hadid's Valentine's Day Outfit