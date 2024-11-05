Gigi Hadid Gives Fans a Rare Peek at Daughter Khai During Disney World Trip

Khai + Mickey forever.

The back of Gigi Hadid wearing a blue jersey and her daughter Khai wearing pink Minnie ears riding a rollercoaster at Disney World
(Image credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Gigi Hadid is in her Disney era.

The proud mom doesn't often post photos of her 4-year-old daughter, Khai Malik, but on Monday, Nov. 4, she shared a carousel of pics on Instagram, including several shots of her recent mother/daughter trip to Walt Disney World.

"October was good to us 🧡Big fans! 🎃" she captioned the snapshots. The first photo showed Khai wearing an adorable pink ruffled dress and the perfect sequined Minnie Mouse scrunchie in her braid as she embraced her supermodel mom.

Gigi, on the other hand, wore a blue striped baseball jersey (an official, yet sadly sold out, piece of Disney Parks merch, for the record) that read "Est. 71" and "The Most Magical Place On Earth." She carried her mom essentials in a chic backpack as the two shared a sweet moment with Cinderella Castle in the background.

Hadid—who shares Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik—only revealed her daughter's full name for the first time in September, sharing a snap of a scroll reading "Khai Malik" from her 4th birthday party.

Khai Malik Disney World trip

A photo posted by on

In another shot, the mother/daughter duo rode the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train (one of my personal fave rides at the Magic Kingdom), with the pic seemingly taken by a pal sitting behind Gigi and Khai as they rode the Snow White-themed roller coaster.

The 4-year-old gave Mickey Mouse a tight hug in a third adorable pic from their trip. Although the catwalk star didn't share any other Disney memories, she did post several other fall-themed photos of Khai, including one of her climbing a tree with stunning fall foliage.

As for Halloween, Khai—who appears to be a huge Descendants fan, based on her recent birthday party pics—dressed up like Audrey from the Disney Channel franchise, complete with glittery Uggs.

Khai Malik wearing a purple wig and glittery boots walking outside on Halloween

Khai rocked a purple-and-blue wig for her Descendants Halloween costume.

(Image credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

Khai Malik wearing a pink dress and hugging Mickey Mouse

Khai gave Mickey a sweet hug during their October trip to Disney World.

(Image credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

The model—who recently hit Erewhon in L.A. with boyfriend Bradley Cooper— also shared snaps of her daughter wearing black skeleton-themed leggings and ghost-shaped bun coverings, one of Khai in a grocery store and a shot of her holding up two sweet paintings.

Family moments aside, Hadid posted some behind-the-scenes pics from her recent appearance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, rounding out one busy October for the model mom.

TOPICS
Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸