Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Her Daughter's Full Name in 4th Birthday Post

Exes Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have kept their daughter, Khai—who turned 4 on Sept. 19—out of the spotlight, choosing not to reveal her face on social media or reveal many details about the child, including her last name. But even though Hadid didn't show her daughter's face in an Instagram post on Thursday, she ended up revealing Khai's full name in the process.

"Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!!" the supermodel captioned her celebratory post, adding her daughter "loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk. 🐬"

Hadid included plenty of peeks at their birthday celebrations in the post, including a shot of herself paddling with Khai in a glass-bottomed kayak and some close-ups of a seriously adorable baby Yoda-themed cake.

But one pic was especially personal, showing off a scroll addressed to "Khai Malik," thereby ending the speculation of whether the couple had chosen to use Hadid's surname or the former One Direction member's moniker.

A Descendants-themed scroll revealed Khai's last name, Malik. (Image credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

The Descendants-themed paper seemed to fit in perfectly with Khai's interests, inviting the 4-year-old to attend Auradon Prep, as featured in the Disney movies.

Hadid and Malik split in 2021 after accusations that he'd hit Hadid's mom, Yolanda. The singer shared his own birthday tribute to Kai on Instagram and calling her "the most important person in my life."

Other pics showed off a rare look at Hadid's casual mom style, including one of Hadid wearing a brown trucker hat and a baggy coat as she walked alongside Khai—who rode a white horse with a rainbow-hued mane and tail.

Khai's party had a "May the Fourth Be With You" theme. (Image credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram)

In another shot, the model rocks paint-splattered camo-print cargo pants and flip-flops to check out Khai's cake, while the birthday girl sports festive pink cowboy boots.

"She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty ⚡️⚡️ Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!!" Hadid continued in her post, adding that the 4-year-old reminds her "to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways."

Happy birthday, Khai!