Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Make Their Love Erewhon-Official in Casual Matching Outfits
The couple rolled out of bed in matching sweatpants to run errands in Los Angeles.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are clearly getting serious. Technically, they're still not Instagram official. But they are—as of Monday, Oct. 21—Erewhon official. Following Hadid's recent return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, the pair reunited for a grocery shopping run near Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
In a classic gesture of mutual obsession, the lovebirds were clad in equally casual outfits for the errand. The model and mother of one wrapped herself in a sold-out Balenciaga tattoo print hoodie from the designer's Summer 2024 collection. Instead of wearing the matching Balenciaga sweatpants, however, she combined the zip-up jacket with a pair of black cashmere lounge pants from her luxury knitwear line, Guest in Residence.
Hadid topped off her laid-back ensemble with a black tank top, a black leather tote bag, oval sunglasses, and Birkenstock Arizona clogs in taupe suede. Cooper, on the other hand, dressed in a hunter green striped T-shirt, gray drawstring sweatpants, Air Jordan Taupe Haze 4 GS Retro sneakers, and a green Philadelphia Eagles cap.
Although the Maestro actor couldn't watch Hadid walk for Victoria's Secret in person due to being "on dad duty," the model told Entertainment Tonight that he would be supportively watching from home. Cooper shares daughter Lea De Seine with fellow Victoria's Secret supermodel Irina Shayk and Hadid shares daughter Khai with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. But it sounds like parenthood has brought Hadid and Cooper closer, with a source telling People in July, "Considering how busy they both are with work and family, they have managed to keep this alive and are going strong. They had a solid start and it has built from there. Each admires the success of the other, and they have kids in common."
Although Hadid apparently had a crush on Cooper before they started dating, the pair were first spotted together in October 2023 while dining at Via Carota in New York City. In January, they were seen having dinner with Cooper’s mom after the 2024 Golden Globes. And in May, they were captured dancing to Stevie Nicks at a music festival in Napa Valley. Now that they've passed their one-year anniversary, I'm officially placing these two on engagement ring watch for the foreseeable future. Couples who Erewhon together, stay together.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
