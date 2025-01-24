Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Just Revealed a Gift Travis Kelce Had Made for Taylor Swift’s Birthday

New details about the extravagant array of gifts Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift for her birthday have emerged, more than a month after the fact, courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt.

Hunt's oh-so-casual drop of the intel came slipped into a photo diary she shared with People ahead of the Chiefs' playoff game against the Houston Texans on Jan. 18. In it, Hunt shared a picture of a truly-impressive cake in the shape of the team's Arrowhead Stadium—and revealed in the caption that the baker who crafted the stadium-shaped work of edible art was also tapped by Kelce to create a birthday cake for Swift.

A post shared by Cami’s Cake Co. (@camiscakeco) A photo posted by on

"Cami’s Cake Co. made this amazing cake of Arrowhead Stadium for the Signature Suite Lounge," Hunt explained. "You might recognize her name because Travis [Kelce] also had her make the cake for Taylor [Swift]’s birthday."

According to People, the cake that the bakery created for Swift's 35th birthday was a "multi-layered chocolate and vanilla bean cake that was baked into the shape of a heart. It was beautifully topped with white icing and elegant writing that read, Happy Birthday.'"

"Obviously, it was the thrill of a lifetime, being able to do the birthday cake of arguably one of the most famous people in the world," Cami Sanromani, owner of Cami’s Cake Co in Kansas, told The Kansas City Star of the once-in-a-lifetime order back in December 2024. "I’m just like a regular lady, I’m not some famous bakery, I’m just a mom, I’m just a small business owner."

Of course, the cake was just a small part of the over-the-top array of birthday gifts Kelce reportedly showered Swift with for her birthday. The tight end reportedly gifted the "I Can Do It With a Broke Heart" singer $175,000 work of gifts to mark the milestone birthday.

"Thirty-five years old is a very important birthday, and he wanted to make things really special for this special occasion," a source close to the NFL player told The Sun of why he went all out for the occasion. "Many luxury items, and the bouquets, one for each year."