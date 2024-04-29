Hailey Bieber Calls Husband Justin Bieber a "Pretty Crier" After He Posts Selfies With Tears

Hailey Bieber has rushed to comment on one of husband Justin Bieber's latest Instagram posts, in which he shared a couple of selfies that showed him crying.
The singer didn't caption the post—which also included stills from his concerts, a bowl of what looks like some weed, and a stock photo of a cabin in nature.
His wife Hailey wrote, "a pretty crier" with a smiling-crying emoji.
Justin's post comes amid relentless split rumors about the couple.
After these rumors started up earlier this year, Hailey wrote on her Instagram Stories in March, "Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion… So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it."
In February, a source told Us Weekly about the Biebers' marriage, "There were growing pains in the beginning, but they’re in a good place now. Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful."
Both the popstar and the model have been open about both the gifts and challenges in their relationship since they got married in 2018.
To mark their fifth anniversary, Justin wrote on Instagram, "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"
Aww!!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
