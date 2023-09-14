Justin Bieber's Anniversary Message to Hailey Will Make You Weep

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

He's off his face in love with her.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating five years of marriage since they tied the knot in 2018, and they want the world to know how deeply they care for each other.

Justin took to Instagram to share a series of sweet photos of the two of them kissing, or simply having fun together, and he wrote, "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart.

"I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.



"HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

I'm not OK.

Anyway, it looks like Justin's famous friends were deeply moved by his loving tribute to his wife.

"This makes my heart happy," wrote Khloé Kardashian. "I love you twoooooo"

"Dynamic duo," wrote Ouai founder Jen Atkin.

"happy anniversary!" said Justine Skye, as Sean Kingston called the two, "Relationship Goals!"

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Hailey also paid tribute to Justin, but letting the pictures she posted speak a thousand words each, and captioning the post only, "5 [stars and heart emojis] I love you."

Kardashian commented, "I love you BOTH" while sister Kylie Jenner wrote, "u twooo !!!"

Paris Hilton wished the two a "Happy Anniversary!" and Elsa Hosk called them "Perfect."

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Justin and Hailey's love is all the more touching because we know it hasn't been smooth-sailing for them along the way.

Back in 2021, the supermodel spoke candidly about how difficult things were when Justin's mental health was particularly down.

"I remember I called (my mom) a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, crying, and I was like, 'I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,'" she said at the time. "And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, 'It’s going to pass, you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you.'"

But her mom's words weren't the only thing that kept Hailey hopeful. "But I also just think I was in it. I made a decision," she added. "I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him."