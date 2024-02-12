Idris Elba's Daughter Had the Funniest Reaction to Her Dad's Calvin Klein Billboard

If you don't laugh, you'll cry—that certainly seems to be Idris Elba's daughter's life motto.

Isan Elba, who is 22, made the best of a bad situation by going viral on TikTok with a reaction video to a Calvin Klein billboard of her actor dad. She wrote over the six-second clip, "When they replace the pictures of Jeremy Allen White with your dad..."

In the short video, Isan mimes extreme distress, set over a horror movie scream sound effect, and it's completely hilarious (well, for those of us that this is not happening to).

As it always does when Gen Z is involved, the comment section was exactly what you would want it to be.

"Hate this for you babes... But love this for us," wrote one person.

"Your dad, our daddy," said another, which again, is hilarious to anyone but poor Isan.

The official Calvin Klein TikTok account even weighed in, writing, "Sorry" with a winky face emoji.

The Luther star's Calvin Klein ad campaign was revealed in late January, and is nothing short of beautiful.

Idris Elba stars in a 2024 Calvin Klein ad campaign. (Image credit: Mert Atlas for Calvin Klein)

Idris' Calvin Klein collab comes off the heels of another viral advertising coup on the brand's part: their campaign with The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, which was revealed in early January.

White's photos and video for Calvin Klein Underwear broke people's brains with how hot they were.

A post shared by Calvin Klein A photo posted by calvinklein on

While White doesn't have a grown daughter to embarrass with his Calvin Klein ad (he shares daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3, with ex Addison Timlin), he does have a poor, long-suffering costar.

After his campaign came out, The Bear actress Ayo Edibiri was asked about her thoughts on the frenzy around it, and said, "I just—I'm happy for him. That's my boy, you know what I mean? I do feel like I want people to understand he's my coworker..."

So, sure, many of us are extremely glad that Calvin Klein keeps pulling these stunts, but is it worth the cost???? (Yes. Sorry.)