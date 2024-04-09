Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd are longtime friends, as evidenced by the sweet banter they have going on.

On the occasion of Rudd's 55th birthday (yup), on April 6, Aniston made sure to share her affection for her costar and pal.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Morning Show star shared a still of the two of them in the 2012 movie Wanderlust, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAUL RUDD" above the photo and "I love you, you ageless freak!" below it.

Jennifer Aniston wishes "ageless freak" Paul Rudd a happy birthday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rudd's perceived agelessness has been the subject of many a meme for years—as, at 55, he pretty much looks exactly the same as he did in, say, Clueless, which he filmed when he was 26.

Just saw CLUELESS for the first time yesterday and I can confirm Paul Rudd DOES NOT AGE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Tn64KG5fc7April 6, 2024 See more

On the actor's birthday, one social media user asked the hard questions: "Why are we even celebrating Paul Rudd’s birthday? Do vampires celebrate birthdays? If you don’t age…what’s the point," they wrote.

Why are we even celebrating Paul Rudd’s birthday? Do vampires celebrate birthdays? If you don’t age…what’s the point. pic.twitter.com/KAmcHSMUeJApril 6, 2024 See more

Someone else shared a clip of famous troll Ryan Reynolds also addressing said agelessness during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm happy for Paul, because he's possibly the nicest human being in the whole of show business," Reynolds said at the time. "He's aging backwards because of his contract with Satan, and/or he only drinks breast milk from a blue whale, or something—the point is he does something weird, and I want in."

Happy Birthday to Paul Rudd🎉 I love this clip of @VancityReynolds talking about him and how he doesn’t age😂 pic.twitter.com/2wl3SJ4xcHApril 6, 2024 See more

As for Rudd and Aniston, they first starred together in 1998 movie The Object of My Affection, before the former joined Friends as Mike Hannigan between 2002 and 2004.