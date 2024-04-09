Jennifer Aniston Wishes "Ageless Freak" Paul Rudd a Happy Birthday

Rudd's agelessness is a long-standing joke.

Paul Rudd And Jennifer Aniston In 'The Object Of My Affection'
Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd are longtime friends, as evidenced by the sweet banter they have going on.

On the occasion of Rudd's 55th birthday (yup), on April 6, Aniston made sure to share her affection for her costar and pal.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Morning Show star shared a still of the two of them in the 2012 movie Wanderlust, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAUL RUDD" above the photo and "I love you, you ageless freak!" below it.

Jennifer Aniston wishes "ageless freak" Paul Rudd a happy birthday.

Rudd's perceived agelessness has been the subject of many a meme for years—as, at 55, he pretty much looks exactly the same as he did in, say, Clueless, which he filmed when he was 26.

On the actor's birthday, one social media user asked the hard questions: "Why are we even celebrating Paul Rudd’s birthday? Do vampires celebrate birthdays? If you don’t age…what’s the point," they wrote.

Someone else shared a clip of famous troll Ryan Reynolds also addressing said agelessness during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm happy for Paul, because he's possibly the nicest human being in the whole of show business," Reynolds said at the time. "He's aging backwards because of his contract with Satan, and/or he only drinks breast milk from a blue whale, or something—the point is he does something weird, and I want in."

As for Rudd and Aniston, they first starred together in 1998 movie The Object of My Affection, before the former joined Friends as Mike Hannigan between 2002 and 2004.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

