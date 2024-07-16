Photos of Jennifer Lopez on a recent Hamptons bike ride suggest she's back to embracing her inner rom-com heroine with a wardrobe to match.

J.Lo was photographed riding her bike with step-daughter Violet Affleck and a few of her friends through the Hamptons on Sunday, July 14. After spending the morning shopping in rare Hermès bags and jumpsuit, Lopez changed into a Chanel T-shirt, white micro shorts, and a pair of metallic Tkees flip flops. Her outfit landed at the corner of Elle Woods and Nancy Meyers: the pink top (valued at more than $5,000 on luxury re-sale sites) and bitty shorts for the former, the bike with a wicker basket and $55 metallic flip flops for the latter.

Jennifer Lopez looked like a rom-com star in a Chanel striped T-shirt, white microshorts, and $55 flip flops while biking through the Hamptons. (Image credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages)

Lopez wasn't just thinking pink with her nautical Chanel top. She matched a pair of acrylic, pink-tinted Gucci sunglasses to the stripes on her shirt.

Jennifer Lopez has spent the past two weeks embracing a softer, coastal side of her wardrobe while vacationing in Southampton. She touched down for the Fourth of July in a floral top, Dior basket bag, and Ralph Lauren flip flops; went shopping in a maxi dress and wedge sandals; and worked in another bike ride wearing a coastal prep Ralph Lauren sweater.

Jennifer Lopez has been embracing her whimsical side in the Hamptons, wearing Ralph Lauren and LoveShackFancy florals. (Image credit: @jlo/Instagram)

While Lopez has dabbled in different visual identities in her off-duty wardrobe—with a white scalloped dress here and a floral maxi there—fans are used to seeing her in a range of head-to-toe Dior business casual or upscale sweatpants (and Birkin bags). The new look might just be Lopez method-dressing for her coastal vacation. It could also be a sign of a bigger personal style shift. Either way, her Chanel T-shirt and flip flops have serious main character energy. Shop an outfit inspired by Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons bike ride outfit below, bike not included.

