Jennifer Lopez rides a bike through the Hamptons while wearing a pink striped Chanel T-shirt and white microshorts along with $55 Tkees flip flops
Photos of Jennifer Lopez on a recent Hamptons bike ride suggest she's back to embracing her inner rom-com heroine with a wardrobe to match.

J.Lo was photographed riding her bike with step-daughter Violet Affleck and a few of her friends through the Hamptons on Sunday, July 14. After spending the morning shopping in rare Hermès bags and jumpsuit, Lopez changed into a Chanel T-shirt, white micro shorts, and a pair of metallic Tkees flip flops. Her outfit landed at the corner of Elle Woods and Nancy Meyers: the pink top (valued at more than $5,000 on luxury re-sale sites) and bitty shorts for the former, the bike with a wicker basket and $55 metallic flip flops for the latter.

Jennifer Lopez rides a bike wearing a pink stripe Chanel shirt and white micro shorts with $55 flip flops

Jennifer Lopez looked like a rom-com star in a Chanel striped T-shirt, white microshorts, and $55 flip flops while biking through the Hamptons.

Chanel T-Shirt
Chanel T-Shirt

June Linen Short
Reformation June Linen Short

Metallics Flip Flop
Tkees Metallics Flip Flop

Lopez wasn't just thinking pink with her nautical Chanel top. She matched a pair of acrylic, pink-tinted Gucci sunglasses to the stripes on her shirt.

Round Marble Acetate Sunglasses
Gucci Round Marble Acetate Sunglasses

Jennifer Lopez has spent the past two weeks embracing a softer, coastal side of her wardrobe while vacationing in Southampton. She touched down for the Fourth of July in a floral top, Dior basket bag, and Ralph Lauren flip flops; went shopping in a maxi dress and wedge sandals; and worked in another bike ride wearing a coastal prep Ralph Lauren sweater.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Ralph Lauren and Dior while in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July 2024

Jennifer Lopez has been embracing her whimsical side in the Hamptons, wearing Ralph Lauren and LoveShackFancy florals.

Camri Corded Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Satin Top
Dôen Camri Corded Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Satin Top

Lauren by Ralph Lauren Khaki Pants
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Khaki Pants

While Lopez has dabbled in different visual identities in her off-duty wardrobe—with a white scalloped dress here and a floral maxi there—fans are used to seeing her in a range of head-to-toe Dior business casual or upscale sweatpants (and Birkin bags). The new look might just be Lopez method-dressing for her coastal vacation. It could also be a sign of a bigger personal style shift. Either way, her Chanel T-shirt and flip flops have serious main character energy. Shop an outfit inspired by Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons bike ride outfit below, bike not included.

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons Bike Ride Outfit

Organic Cotton Vintage T-Shirt
Gap Organic Cotton Vintage T-Shirt

Shorts Annaise
LAMARQUE Shorts Annaise

You Flip Flop
Havaianas You Flip Flop

Bandwagon 51mm Mirrored Round Sunglasses
Le Specs Bandwagon 51mm Mirrored Round Sunglasses

