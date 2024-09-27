Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hit Major Setback With Sale of Their $68 Million Marital Home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the process of selling the marital home they purchased in 2023, but have hit a major roadblock.

The now-exes listed the Beverly Hills mansion for an eye-watering $68 million in early July, and had finally accepted an offer of $64 million from a New Jersey couple, per TMZ.

Unfortunately for the couple formerly known as the Afflecks, the would-be buyers ended up pulling out of escrow, meaning the sale is on hold for the foreseeable. However, the couple reportedly pulled out of the deal because of a death in their family, and are still apparently interested in purchasing the Los Angeles mega-mansion.

Ben Affleck moved out of his rental home in L.A. earlier this week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The news comes as the Gone Girl actor moved out of his rental bachelor pad (which was costing him a tidy $100,000 a month) earlier this week, swapping it out for his new forever home—a $20 million (so: modest) home on the border of Brentwood and the Pacific Palisades. This house is more convenient for him to see his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children who are still living at home, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Lopez and Affleck listed their newly purchased marital home in July, and the Tender Bar actor bought his new home later that month. Both events happened weeks before Lopez filed for divorce, while separation rumors were running rampant. Of course, both real estate moves added fuel to the rumor mill fire.

Where the "Jenny From the Block" singer will live now that the breakup is official is still unclear, but TMZ previously reported that she was looking at the late Max Azria's former home—a $55 million estate in the Holmby Hills. So, she's looking at a very slight downgrade, though as you can imagine, the house isn't exactly without its features...

More as we have it!